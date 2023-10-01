Burlesque show brings ‘satire, humor and sensuality’ to Meteor stage Oct. 6

Burlesque performance is not striptease. Neither is it a drag show.

In the case of "Wild Encounters," a burlesque show on stage Oct. 6 at The Meteor in Bentonville, it's "a fresh take on a centuries-old theatrical form, integrating contemporary dance with old-school vaudeville to produce a sexy, witty and engaging performance," says its director, who uses the stage name Lady Lavender. "In the context of this neo-burlesque show, burlesque can be defined as a form of entertainment that combines satire, humor and sensuality through various performances.

"The show aims to challenge traditional notions of beauty, empower individuals and celebrate self-expression."

In the story line, "a woman finds herself drawn to the allure of the zoo. Within its gates lies the splendor of exotic creatures and a profound opportunity for self-reflection and growth," says the director. "With each encounter, she explores the sensuality and mysticism of different zoo animals. Through the dance, music and artistic expressions of the burlesque performance, our protagonist unveils her desires, insecurities, and strengths, mirroring the captivating nature of the animal kingdom."

In simpler terms, longtime Northwest Arkansas performer Brandon Hamilton says, he's singing "Wild Is the Wind" as a cockatoo.

"The organizer is a friend of mine and asked me to sing a song for the event," explains the actor who has been in "Mamma Mia," "Sunset Boulevard" "Into The Woods" and more. "I believe in her so much that I could not say no!"

Marisela Price, known as "Merrily Spins" or BellaLume," is also a veteran of regional stages, performing alongside Randall Shreve and the DeVilles and at events like the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks' Firefly Fling. She is a hula hoop dancer.

"This will be a stimulating show with a beautiful and thought provoking story of finding love for oneself," she describes. "Burlesque is a collaboration of diverse performance arts with an added tease. Whether the tease comes creatively from a sensual space or through witty humor, each act is an intentional expression of each performer and is unique to its creator."

"My background as a trained classical ballet dancer and teacher has undoubtedly influenced my approach to burlesque," says Lady Lavender, who founded Blossom's Burlesque troupe more than a decade ago. "I deeply appreciate choreography and a wide range of dance styles, which enriches my performances and creative process."

Her journey in burlesque started when she lost her first husband to suicide, she says. "During this difficult time, the burlesque community provided much-needed support." But real life intervened, and it's been 10 years since she was involved in artform. "This show is a revival of my burlesque journey."

"Wild Encounters" will showcase 16 performers, including two circus acts, three singers, a variety of dancers, comedy and more. In addition to Hamilton, audiences will recognize Arkansas Public Theatre performers Caity Church, Ty Volz, Lily-Jo Ayres, Sara Patterson and Carlie Richison.

"I saw a few of the dancers perform for the first time last week," says Hamilton. "I was truly blown away by the talent. Burlesque has so little to do with removing one's clothes. The artistry in dance and motion is what it is all about."

"I want newcomers to burlesque to feel comfortable and welcome at the show," says Lady Lavender. "I want the show's inclusive ethos to expand to the audience.

"I would like them to be surprised by the diverse performance," she adds. "I want them to value the quality of artistic expression and creativity. I hope they find the performers memorable and at least one performer they relate to, and [think] if they can feel beautiful and move like that, then so can I."

FAQ

Blossom's Burlesque:

'Wild Encounters'

WHEN -- 6 & 10 p.m. Oct. 6

WHERE -- The Meteor in Bentonville

COST -- $35

INFO -- Tickets available on eventbrite.com

FYI -- The 6 p.m. show is 21 & older; the 10 p.m. show will admit ages 18 and older.

Sara Patterson, a regular on the Arkansas Public Theatre stage, will be an ostrich in "Wild Encounters." (Courtesy Photo)

