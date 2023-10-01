Business people

BANKING
The Arkansas State Bank Department has hired Whittney Baggs, John Moore, Jordan Hindman and Joshua Householder as commercial examiners. Krystal Smith has been hired as an administrative specialist.
EDUCATION
Kellie Wilson Buford has been named permanent chair for the Department of History at Arkansas State University. Edward Salo was named as the department's assistant chair.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Mainstream Technologies has hired Tristan Ramsey as a software developer.
LAW
Lauren McCauley has joined McDaniel Wolff, PLLC as an associate attorney.
MEDICAL
CARTI has hired Kathryn Kennedy, M.D., FACOG.
Unity Health has hired Leonard Bourgeois, D.O. as a family medicine physician.
UTILITIES
Justin Simpson has been promoted to director of tax and insurance and Megan McClain was promoted to manager of tax for Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.