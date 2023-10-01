Catherine Anne Grant - Joel Douglass Harris

Catherine Anne Grant and Joel Douglass Harris exchanged marriage vows at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in an intimate ceremony in front of the fountain at the Old Statehouse Museum. Elizabeth Cox, sister of the bride, officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Leigh Mays Grant of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Jenna Mays and the late Harrell Gene Mays, both of Little Rock and formerly of Jonesboro, and the late Norma Grant and the late James R. Grant, both also of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Lori and Gary Robertson of Austin. He is the grandson of the late Marjorie and Joe Kelley of Lonoke.

The bride, presented by her mother, wore a short lace dress with puffed floral lace bishop sleeves and cut-out sweetheart neckline. She carried a clutch bouquet of white hydrangeas.

The couple’s only attendant was their golden retriever Samson.

Immediately after the ceremony, attended only by the couple’s mothers and sisters, the families enjoyed a dinner at a local restaurant.

A reception for family and friends was held Saturday, Sept. 23, at Club 27.

The bride has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and is a clinical nurse supervisor at Wound Evolution.

The groom has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in entrepreneurship from UA. He is lead national account manager at Impossible Foods.

After a tour of the Amalfi Coast of Italy, the couple will live in Dallas until the end of the year when they will move to Northwest Arkansas.