City mulls fireworks ban for juveniles

TEXARKANA — People younger than 18 could soon be prohibited from possessing fireworks within the city limits.

The Board of Directors is set to adopt an ordinance at Monday’s regular meeting that would place limits on who can purchase consumer pyrotechnics.

Police Chief Michael Kramm prepared the ordinance, which would amend Chapter 9 of the city code.

“The city of Texarkana, Arkansas, and its police department have received numerous complaints of juveniles discharging fireworks in a dangerous manner within the city limits,” the ordinance states.

The ordinance would prohibit “any person, business or entity” to sell or give away fireworks to anyone younger than 18 inside the city.

“Fireworks of any kind or character whatsoever found in the possession of a person under the age of 18 years of age, not under the supervision of a legal guardian, may be confiscated by a certified law enforcement officer and immediately destroyed,” the ordinance states.

No action items are listed on the agenda, but the consent agenda includes six entries.

A large-ticket item are upgrades to the Delaware Street water main. Kampco Inc. entered the low bid for the work at $239,244.73. The city budgeted $275,000 for the project.

“This project consists of replacing approximately 1,090 linear feet of 2-inch water main with 6-inch water main, installing seven valves, one fire hydrant, upgrading 16 water meters and all associated work and appurtenances,” according to meeting documents.

The consent agenda also lists: Adopting a resolution to use $33,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to reimburse Texarkana Regional Airport for construction of its new terminal parking lot and adopting a resolution authorizing the city manager to purchase a pickup truck. McLarty Ford submitted the lowest bid of $34,057.75.

The Board also will hear a presentation to declare Oct. 8-14 as Black Restaurant Week.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 216 Walnut St.



