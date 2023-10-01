Club News: Hill Hikers, Northside Rotary, Master Gardeners

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild in Bella Vista will present their Third Annual Online Quilt Auction from 8 a.m. Oct. 1 through 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Items are available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website. Linda Pumphrey is chairing this year's auction. One of the featured quilts was created by Luke Haynes, an internationally known artist who has shared one of his newest pieces with Calico Cut-Ups for this auction. Art quilts made by Haynes are in the permanent collections of the American Folk Art Museum, The International Quilt Museum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to name a few.

Calico Cut-Ups is an educational and charitable organization. Its primary focus is on education and proceeds from this auction will be used to fund its annual scholarship fund, annual Kids' Kamp, annual Beginners Quilting Kamp, charitable donations and monthly educational programs and workshops. It welcomes quilters of all levels from beginning to advanced and endeavor to provide something for everyone.

Information: benefitbidding.com/calicocutups or email admin@calicocutups.com.

Aquarium Society

The Northwest Arkansas Aquarium Society will meet at 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at at Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road. in Rogers.

Two talks will be given, "Collecting Trip to Peru" and "He Said ~ She Said." The latter is a humorous duel of a couple's sometimes competing fishkeeping styles.

NWAAS meets on the second Saturday of every month. Admission and refreshments are free.

Information: nwaas.com or email info@nwaas.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk Oct. 14 in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs.

The entire city is on the National Register of Historic Places. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel located at 75 Prospect Ave., where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

The Bella Vista Photography Club winners have been announced for the September challenge of night photography. First place is Maggie Arguelles with a photograph from China; second place is Mickey Arlow with a photograph of the super blue moon over Lake Fayetteville; and in third place is Steve Fisher with a shot of Main Street, Bentonville, north of the square. (Submitted Photos)



