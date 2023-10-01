Congress passes bill to prevent shutdown

WASHINGTON -- The threat of a federal government shutdown ended late Saturday, hours before a midnight deadline, as Congress approved a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open and sent the measure to President Joe Biden to sign.

The rushed package drops aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of GOP lawmakers, but increases federal disaster assistance by $16 billion, meeting Biden's full request. The bill funds government until Nov. 17.

After whirlwind days of turmoil in the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy suddenly abandoned demands for steep spending cuts from his right flank and instead relied on Democrats to pass the bill, at risk to his own job. The Senate followed with final passage.

The outcome ends, for now, the threat of a shutdown. If no deal was in place before today, federal workers would have faced furloughs, more than 2 million active-duty and reserve military troops would have had to work without pay and programs and services that Americans rely on from coast to coast would have begun to face shutdown disruptions.

"Americans can breathe a sigh of relief," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

The package funds government at current 2023 levels until mid-November, setting up another potential crisis if they fail to more fully fund government by then. The package was approved by the House 335-91, with most Republicans and almost all Democrats supporting. Senate passage came by an 88-9 vote.

"We're going to do our job," McCarthy said before the House vote. "We're going to be adults in the room. And we're going to keep government open."

He also said it was time for House members to begin thinking beyond party loyalties.

"What I am asking, Republicans and Democrats alike, put your partisanship away," McCarthy said. "Focus on the American public."

The loss of Ukraine aid was devastating for lawmakers of both parties vowing to support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his recent Washington visit. The Senate bill included $6 billion for Ukraine, and both chambers came to a standstill Saturday as lawmakers assessed their options.

The lone House Democrat to vote against the package, Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois, the co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, called it a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin and "Putin-sympathizers everywhere." He said, "Protecting Ukraine is in our national interest."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who has championed Ukraine aid despite resistance from his own ranks, is expected to keep pursuing U.S. support for Kyiv in the fight against Russia.

"I have agreed to keep fighting for more economic and security aid for Ukraine," McConnell, R-Ky., said before the vote.

"This is good news for the American people," Biden said in a statement.

He also said the United States "cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted," and expected McCarthy "will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment."

McCARTHY SHIFT

For the House package to be approved, McCarthy, R-Calif., was forced to rely on Democrats because the speaker's hard-right flank has said it will oppose any short-term funding measure, denying him the votes needed from his slim majority. It's a move that risks his job amid calls for his ouster.

After leaving his right flank behind, McCarthy is almost certain to be facing a motion to try to remove him from office, though it is not at all certain there would be enough votes to topple the speaker. Most Republicans voted for the package Saturday while 90 opposed.





"If somebody wants to remove me because I want to be the adult in the room, go ahead and try," McCarthy said of the threat to oust him. "But I think this country is too important."

McCarthy's chief Republican critic, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, has warned he will file a motion calling a vote to oust the speaker. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., called the result "a catastrophic failure of leadership" and said the stopgap funding bill perpetuated "the corruption of federal spending and debt."

Some of the Republican holdouts, including Gaetz, are allies of former President Donald Trump, who is Biden's chief rival in the 2024 race. Trump has been encouraging the Republicans to fight hard for their priorities and even to "shut it down."

Democrats celebrated the outcome and said they would be able to secure money for Ukraine in the next round of spending debates.

"Extreme MAGA Republicans have lost," House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York said as he walked to the House to vote in favor of the bill. "The American people have won."

THE LEAD-UP

The House's quick pivot comes after the collapse Friday of McCarthy's earlier plan to pass a Republican-only bill with steep spending cuts up to 30% to most government agencies that the White House and Democrats rejected as too extreme.

The federal government was heading straight into a shutdown that posed grave uncertainty for federal workers in states all across America and the people who depend on them -- from troops to border control agents to office workers, scientists and others.

Families that relied on Head Start for children, food benefits and countless other programs large and small were confronting potential interruptions or outright closures. At the airports, Transportation Security Administration officers and air traffic controllers were expected to work without pay, but travelers could face delays in updating their U.S. passports or other travel documents.

The White House had brushed aside McCarthy's overtures to meet with Biden after the speaker walked away from the debt deal they brokered earlier this year that set budget levels.

Catering to his hard-right flank, McCarthy had made multiple concessions including returning to the spending limits the conservatives demanded back in January as part of the deal-making to help him become the House speaker.

But it was not enough as the right flank insisted the House follow regular rules and debate and approve each of the 12 separate spending bills needed to fund the government agencies, typically a monthslong process.

At an early closed meeting at the Capitol, several House Republicans, particularly those facing tough reelections next year, urged their colleagues to find a way to prevent a shutdown.

"All of us have a responsibility to lead and to govern," said Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking, Stephen Groves and Colleen Long of The Associated Press; and by Carl Hulse and Catie Edmondson of The New York Times.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to reporters just after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open collapsed, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The stopgap spending bill was sunk by hard-right Republicans and puts McCarthy's speakership in serious jeopardy with almost no political leverage to lead the House at a critical moment that has pushed the government into crisis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters following a closed-door meeting with House Republicans after his last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open collapsed yesterday, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. A new vote is scheduled for Saturday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of D-N.Y., speaks to reporters following a closed-door caucus meeting about preventing a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accompanied by Republican Senators, speaks to reporters following a closed-door caucus meeting about preventing a federal government shutdown, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Washington. McConnell is urging his Senate colleagues to wait and see what the House can produce on a bipartisan basis before considering a Senate stopgap bill. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

