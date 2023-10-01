Alma's Jackson Daily is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

ALMA -- Senior quarterback Jackson Daily wasn't just good for the Airedales on Friday night. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Daily rewrites Alma rushing records

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content