Darby Brandon - Emily Gabriele

Darby Brandon and Emily Gabriele exchanged marriage vows at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. Naama Ratzersdorfer officiated.

Brandon is the daughter of Diana and Philip Brandon of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Earlann and the late Dr. Fred Faas, the late Phyllis Dillaha Brandon and the late Jim Brandon, all also of Little Rock.

Gabriele’s parents are Karen and the late Frederick Gabriele Jr. of South Brunswick, N.J. Her grandparents are Anthony Testa and the late Patricia Testa, both of Carteret, N.J., and Frederick and the late Loretta Gabriele of Colonia, N.J.

The ceremony site was decorated with black and white calla lilies. Music was by a string quartet with Meredith Hicks, Charlotte Crosmer, Timothy MacDuff and David Gerstein.

Brandon wore an open back gown of double-layered bias-cut pearl satin. The halter-style bodice had a high draped neckline and column skirt. Gabriele wore a jumpsuit with black crepe pants with a sleeveless tulle and liquid sequin top.

A reception was held in the museum’s Cultural Living Room with music by Rodney Block & Band.

Brandon graduated summa cum laude from the Fashion Institute of Technology and is a senior account manager at Snapchat.

Gabriele graduated magna cum laude from Rutgers University where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa: Chapter Alpha of New Jersey. She is a customer success manager at Airtable.

The couple will live in Jersey City, N.J., after a honeymoon in Paris, Aixen-Provence and Nice, France.