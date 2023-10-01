Educators grapple with use of AI in classrooms

Northwest Arkansas educators said they want to harness the power of ChatGPT to help students learn while curbing potential abuse of the technology.

"In the English classroom, we're being very careful to make sure that it's not an AI tool that's doing the work for the student but it's a tool that is supplementing the instruction," said Shawn Quinlan, the Bentonville School District's English instructional specialist.

According to chat.openai.com, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence-, or AI-, powered language model developed by OpenAI generating human-like text from a computer based on context and past conversations. It launched in November.

As an example of how it works, a user can go to the ChatGPT website, type in the prompt "how to pick a fantasy football team" and receive a 14-point response in less than 30 seconds.

Educators said the technology can start the ball rolling on a project, provide ideas and break writer's block.

"I have seen students use AI programs to help generate their creative process," said Richard Campbell, the response to intervention coordinator at Fayetteville High School. "They will take the results of a prompt to inspire them and then personalize them to fit their needs. Another pro is that AI will generate text responses, which students can use to analyze and critique, which requires a very high level of thinking."

But the ChatGPT responses aren't always correct, educators said.

Jim Laughton, an English instructor at Northwest Arkansas Community College, said AI has a lot of potential, but it's important for students and teachers to know the technology has limitations.

Fact-checking is needed, said Toby Nix, the Bentonville School District's coordinator for career and technical education.

"You have to analyze it," Nix said. "Do I really think that the information is correct? I probably need to fact-check it. So you go through all those steps with students. We can use it as a jumping-off point to create something and go from there. But the human element is absolutely needed."

Campbell said he sometimes sees "something left out or an emphasis placed on a topic I may not agree with" in AI responses.

Aside from accuracy, there are concerns about students using AI to cheat. Intelligent.com released a survey last month of 228 current high school teachers and college professors that found 50% of those surveyed went to handwritten assignments to thwart ChatGPT cheating.

Laughton hasn't made that move, he said, noting it's not practical for workforce training. But he said he understands why some professors do require handwritten papers.

There are ways to spot AI in writing, Laughton said, because responses are formulaic. As an example, Laughton said he showed a class two model papers written previously by students and also threw in a paper generated by AI. The class immediately recognized something was amiss with the AI paper, he said, with one student pointing out that it lacked voice.

While the technology can produce papers that look pretty good on the surface, AI doesn't "write as well as my typical student does if they do the work themselves," Laughton said.

His students are using AI in a very limited way, Laughton said.

At the high school level, policing ChatGPT and other AI programs is a time-consuming task, said Campbell, the Fayetteville High educator.

"Time is a teacher's most dreaded adversary," Campbell said. "While the use of AI is not going to go away, we are rapidly trying to catch up to an efficient way to 'police' AI. Most of this revolves around teaching academic integrity and responsibility."

Teachers are rethinking and redefining what plagiarism and cheating are in light of AI, said Quinlan of the Bentonville district.

"Technology is changing so rapidly that I think many of the feelings around AI and ChatGPT are much like they were when the internet became part of education or Google became a part of education," Quinlan said. "This new tool comes with some hesitation, but it's learning how to use it and what it can do for us and how it can improve education that's the key."

Northwest Arkansas Community College added a broad statement about AI to its academic honesty policy, giving faculty the ability to determine what's appropriate in their departments, said Laughton, who's on the academic standards committee.

Fayetteville High School teachers have discretion on AI use, Campbell said, but there's not yet a district policy.

One message for parents might be that ChatGPT is a tool to use wisely and with caution, said Jennifer Morrow, the Bentonville School District's executive director of secondary education.

With all the potential benefits they bring, how important are ChatGPT and AI generative programs to the future of education?

"I think education is still about fostering social and intellectual development and critical thinking," Laughton said. "I don't think AI has changed any of that. We still need to develop all of those skills independent of your ability to use AI. It's so early on still. It's hard to say where it's going from here, but I feel a responsibility to engage in conversations with students about it and figure out the best ways to help them use it ethically and responsibly."