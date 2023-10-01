El Dorado venue to host ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ musical

The South Arkansas Arts Center's Theatre Committee has announced the cast of the upcoming musical "Once Upon a Mattress," which will run Oct. 19, 21-22 and 26-29.

The production is co-directed by Rhett Davis and Hayden Nooner and is sponsored by Nexans AmerCable and Southern Bancorp.

"Queen Aggravain (Abby Cate) and King Sextimus the Silent (Matt Callaway) would like to formally invite you to their kingdom for the celebration of the forever-single marital status of Prince Dauntless (Thomas Brewster)," states an SAAC news release about the upcoming musical. "That is, unless Princess Winnifred the Woebegone (Kaila Emery) has anything to say about it. With twelve princesses having tried and failed to pass the Queen's test, Princess Winnifred stands the best shot to pass."

This witty musical retells "The Princess and the Pea" fairy tale by transforming it into a story about the ramifications of no one being able to wed until the prince has found his princess. With love blooming between Lady Larken (Summer Shipp) and Sir Harry (Matthew Power), time is of the utmost importance.

Princess Winnifred has some help in the way of the jester (Kate Flynn), the minstrel (Hannah Hopson), and the king himself. It's this collision that has led the people of the kingdom to be caught in the middle with the ladies and the knights being torn between the two sides.

The ensemble of lords and ladies includes Renee Bearden, Ruth Griffin, Nicole Hopson, Mary Clair Parker, Traci Stevenson, Austin Crank, Preston Huitt, Parker Lacy and Ellis Lyles.

With a test of sensitivity involving 20 mattresses stacked on top of each other, Princess Winnifred must find a way to overcome the odds to wed her prince and live happily ever after.

Between a scheming queen and wizard (Gary Hall) aiming to make the test impossible, a princess able to leap over every hurdle, and a host of others trying to make success a possibility, this musical is "jam-packed with memorable characters and hilarious scenes for children and adults alike," according to an SAAC news release.

"We have a dynamic cast filled with hilarious people that have done an amazing job at finding the tiniest of moments and really drumming it up," Davis said.

Nooner said audiences will appreciate what they see on stage.

"I'm very impressed at just what these actors have already accomplished in such a short time," Nooner said. "We're incredibly thrilled with our cast and what they're pulling together."

"Once Upon a Mattress" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

For more information or to reserve tickets for this show, contact the SAAC office at (870) 862-5474 or visit the website at www.saac-arts.org.

Ticket prices are $10 for students, $15 for SAAC members and $25 for general admission.

The venue is located at 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado.