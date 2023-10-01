Elliott returning to run vs. Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dak Prescott said he felt it in his soul when the Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason.

Together as stars since their rookie year in 2016, the quarterback and running back haven't really had much time to digest being on separate teams.

They're getting used to it now -- just in time.

Elliott and the Patriots (1-2) visit Prescott and the Cowboys (2-1) today, a reunion so significant it's almost making a footnote of New England's Bill Belichick needing a victory to become the third coach in NFL history with 300 wins in the regular season for his career.

"That's part of the business," Prescott said. "We learned that pretty quick, and then seeing him depart, it was part of it. But I'm happy for him, always pulling for him and he's doing well. Excited for him."

They were fast friends because Prescott, a fourth-round draft pick, unexpectedly became the starter in 2016 when Tony Romo was injured. Elliott, the fourth overall choice, was automatically in the lineup from the beginning.

Elliott didn't have a license at the time, Prescott said, and the quarterback had a car. Things just grew from there, to the point that Elliott called Prescott to give him a heads-up before the two-time rushing champion's release was official in March.

"It's really just being thankful for the time that we've had together," Prescott said. "That's got to end at some point, whether it ends with you retiring, whether it ends with you traded and changing teams, whatever it may be. Just blessed for the time that we've had, the relationship that we got to create, goes well beyond our time playing."

The previous time Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb saw the Patriots, he was waving "bye" -- which drew a fine -- after catching the winning touchdown pass in a 35-29 overtime victory two years ago.

Before that, the Cowboys never could beat Tom Brady's Patriots, going 0-5 in a 16-year span that included one loss with Prescott under center.

LT FIRST -- PERIOD

Belichick isn't one to compare players of different eras.

So, when he likened the athleticism of Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons to that of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor during an appearance on Boston radio this week, it quickly made its way across social media.

"He's a big, physical player that's very athletic and quick. Along the lines of a Taylor. That kind of -- athlete," Belichick said on WEEI's Greg Hill Show.

Asked a day later to elaborate on the similarities between the two players, Belichick made clear that there is only one Taylor. Belichick coached the eight-time All-Pro for 10 seasons (1981-1990) as a New York Giants assistant.

"I would just say, I wouldn't put anybody ahead of Lawrence Taylor. Period," Belichick said. "Now, maybe I'm prejudiced, but I saw that guy every day for over a decade, and he tilted the field for a decade. So, until somebody does that -- and there's a lot of great players. I'm not taking anything away from anybody else. ... But personally, I'm not putting anybody ahead of Lawrence Taylor. Not yet."

