Federal public defenders facing likely budget deficiencies, shutdown or not

The right of legal counsel to those accused of crimes in America is a right enshrined in the Sixth Amendment to the U.S....
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Federal public defenders facing likely budget deficiencies, shutdown or notPlans lag $1.5B said needed to maintain federal system by Dale Ellis | Today at 3:32 a.m.
Public defender Kent Krause goes over case files between cases during court hearings via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in his office at the Pulaski County Administration Building in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Print Headline: Public defenders face proposed budget shortfalls
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT