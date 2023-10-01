Sections
Ferguson will seek reelection to House

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:26 a.m.
Arkansas state Rep. Kenneth B. Ferguson, D-Pine Bluff, listens to a presentation at the state Capitol in this Nov. 9, 2021 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

State Rep. Kenneth B. Ferguson announces that he will seek reelection for the District 64 seat, which includes portions of Jefferson, Lincoln and Desha counties.

A native of Pine Bluff, Ferguson was elected to the House of Representatives in November 2014. He is serving his fifth term, according to a news release.

Ferguson is a member of the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, the Insurance and Commerce Committee, the Arkansas Legislative Council and the ALC executive sub-committee.

Ferguson is a 1973 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social science. He is a 1969 graduate of Merrill High School.

He is a life-long member of St. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff.

Ferguson and his wife, Cassandra McFadden Ferguson, have four children, four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

