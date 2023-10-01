Ferguson will seek reelection to House

State Rep. Kenneth B. Ferguson announces that he will seek reelection for the District 64 seat, which includes portions of Jefferson, Lincoln and Desha counties.

A native of Pine Bluff, Ferguson was elected to the House of Representatives in November 2014. He is serving his fifth term, according to a news release.

Ferguson is a member of the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, the Insurance and Commerce Committee, the Arkansas Legislative Council and the ALC executive sub-committee.

Ferguson is a 1973 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social science. He is a 1969 graduate of Merrill High School.

He is a life-long member of St. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff.

Ferguson and his wife, Cassandra McFadden Ferguson, have four children, four grandchildren and one great-grandson.