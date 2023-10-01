Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists. Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

CHINA GARDEN BUFFET, 7203 Sheridan Road, Suite N and O. Date of inspection Sept. 25. No paper towels provided at the hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Observed gloves being stored in the hand washing sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Gloves were removed from the hand washing sink during the inspection. Observed containers of food in the refrigerators and walk in coolers being stored uncovered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Containers of food were covered during the inspection. Observed seasonings being stored out of their original package and in bulk bins not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Observed a grease build up on the outside of the fryers. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash cans containing food residue in the kitchen being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans were covered during the inspection.

BROOKSHIRE FOOD STORE deli, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Sept. 20. Green beans (46 degrees F), mushrooms (48 degrees F), and strawberries (45 degrees F) in the produce walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Floors under the reclaim items shelving by the dairy walk in cooler are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

BROOKSHIRE FOOD STORE deli, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up Sept. 21. Mushrooms (45 degrees F) and mushrooms (46 degrees F) in the produce walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

BROOKSHIRE FOOD STORE deli, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up Sept. 25. No violations reported.

ADDI'S CORNER 2, 101 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Sept. 25. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Ice machine deflector shield is unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Ice machine deflector shield was cleaned during the inspection. Observed several used wiping cloths being stored on the counters in the kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed single use cups being stored out of their original package and not in a way that prevents contamination from the consumers. Must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Cabinets under the soda dispensers are visibly unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use. Vent hood in the kitchen is unclean. Vent hood should be cleaned.