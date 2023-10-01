Fort Smith college medical students engage with active shooter scenario in mass casualty drill

FORT SMITH -- Students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and nursing students from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith put...
Fort Smith college medical students engage with active shooter scenario in mass casualty drillby Thomas Saccente | Today at 1:03 a.m.
Students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith participate in a mass casualty drill, Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023, on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus in Fort Smith. Led by Sebastian County EMS and Rescue and other local emergency responders and law enforcement agencies, the drill simulated an active shooter scenario with mass casualties and injuries to ensure that medical and nursing students are prepared to respond to such a crisis. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
