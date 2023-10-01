FYI Calendar: Movies return to King Opera House Oct. 7

Oct. 1 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike -- And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Falltoberfest -- With live music, Arkansas beer, the Spirit-Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase, seasonal games and arts & food vendors, noon-6 p.m., Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Free. downtownfay.org.

Oktoberfest -- With art, games, polka music, German food & beer, 1-5 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- With Samuel Totten, author of "All Eyes on the Sky," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Divine Trio -- Hosted by Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20-$125. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 2 (Monday)

Author Talk -- With Howard Fishman, author of "To Anyone Who Ever Asks," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 3 (Tuesday)

Banned Books Week Celebration -- With art reveal, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 4 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Over Water -- Foraging in the Forest with Bo Brown and Samantha Best, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 5 (Thursday)

Plein on Main -- An open-air art competition, through Oct. 7, historic downtown Batesville. Winners will be on show until Oct. 25 at Gallery 246. Free. 870-262-8066.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Darneisha Airhart, author of "Louder & Funnier: Alphonso Trent and His Orchestra," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour -- Fall Feelings, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 6 (Friday)

First Friday Film -- "The Whisperers" (1936), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour -- 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $18-$42. kingoperahouse.com.

Art Trail at Night -- 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 7 (Saturday)

Adult Crafts -- Book Page Pumpkins, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Movie Night -- World premiere of "Labor Day" by Julio Gomez, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Doors at 6 p.m., short films at 6:15 p.m. Hosted by River Valley Film Society. $5. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com