FYI Calendar: ‘Shadows of Fear’ on stage with NWA Audio Theater

Oct. 1 (Sunday)

Foraging Hike -- And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Plein Air Art Exhibit -- Noon-4 p.m., Rockspire, 84 Orchard Ridge Road in Eureka Springs. rockspire.com.

Narnia Faire -- An immersive event with sword fighting, costumes & more, noon-5 p.m., Gulley Park in Fayetteville. $5-$17. thenarniafaire.com.

Falltoberfest -- With live music, Arkansas beer, the Spirit-Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase, seasonal games and arts & food vendors, noon-6 p.m., Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Free. downtownfay.org.

WCHS Distinguished Citizens Luncheon -- Honoring Marilyn Heifner & Kim Smith, 1 p.m., Bailey Center at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Hosted by Washington County Historical Society. $20. 521-2970 or info@washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oktoberfest -- With art, games, polka music, German food & beer, 1-5 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- With Samuel Totten, author of "All Eyes on the Sky," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"UNDERSCORED" -- By Ephrat Asherie Dance, 2 p.m., RØDE House at The Momentary, 507 S.E. "E" St. in Bentonville. $10-$20. 657-2335, themomentary.org.

Qigong Meditation -- And sound bathing, 2-3:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Divine Trio -- Hosted by Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20-$125. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 2 (Monday)

Season Ticket -- Tandoori Masala, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Celebrate Family History Month -- Through Oct. 31, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Howard Fishman, author of "To Anyone Who Ever Asks," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The Soul of An Octopus" by Sy Montgomery, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 3 (Tuesday)

Beginning Fly Fishing -- With Arkansas Games & Fish Commission, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Banned Books Week Celebration -- With art reveal, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 4 (Wednesday)

Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 4-5; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 6-7; 1-5 p.m. Oct. 8, Springdale Public Library. Free admission. springdalelibrary.org.

Gentle Flow -- With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Postman Always Rings Twice" by James Cain, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "The Rules of Magic" by Alice Hoffman, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Allostasis Meditation -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Minimalism for Everyone -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Over Water -- Foraging in the Forest with Bo Brown and Samantha Best, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 5 (Thursday)

Plein on Main -- An open-air art competition, through Oct. 7, historic downtown Batesville. Winners will be on show until Oct. 25 at Gallery 246. Free. 870-262-8066.

Motion Is Lotion -- Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We're Hooked! -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Darneisha Airhart, author of "Louder & Funnier: Alphonso Trent and His Orchestra," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour -- Fall Feelings, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Neurodiverse Night -- 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trillium Salon Series -- Sarah Belle Reid, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 6 (Friday)

Fall Book Sale -- Hosted by Friends of the Library, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct 6-7, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film -- "The Whisperers" (1936), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour -- 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. $18-$42. kingoperahouse.com.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" -- A drama society's murder-mystery production is going from "bad to utterly disastrous," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 2 & 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $7-$15. jbu.universitytickets.com.

Art Trail at Night -- 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 7 (Saturday)

RPM Spinners -- A crafting club, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday -- "FrankenSTEM" by Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- Finding Your Family History, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Circle -- For needle crafters, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Faire Community Build -- Rockin' Paint Party, 10 a.m.-noon & 2-4 p.m. Oct. 7 and 2-4 p.m. Oct. 8, Fayetteville Public Library. Free for ages 13 and older. Register at faylib.org.

CB To You -- 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., ArkanSalsa Fest, Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Photographer Talk -- With Kat Wilson, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts -- Book Page Pumpkins, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Beginning Quilting -- 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Visit springdalelibrary.org for wait list.

Adult Workshop -- Cyanotype Self-Portraits with Briseida Ochoa, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Shadows of Fear" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pottery on the Patio -- With hands-on art, music, food & more, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2706.

Movie Night -- World premiere of "Labor Day" by Julio Gomez, 7 p.m., King Opera House in Van Buren. Doors at 6 p.m., short films at 6:15 p.m. Hosted by River Valley Film Society. $5. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

__

Oct. 8 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Author Talk -- With Susan Culp, author of "A Detective, 3 Bodies and a Bulldog," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

FYI: An Entertainment Calendar "Shadows of Fear" — A Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater double-header with a "lost" episode of "The Shadow" and a retelling of "The Invisible Man," 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale; 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at First Presbyterian Church in Rogers; 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Fayetteville Public Library; and 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Medium in Springdale. $5-$10 except at FPL, which is free. Email NWAAudioTheater@gmail.com. FYI Calendar: 'Shadows of Fear on stage with NWA Audio Theater

