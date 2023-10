This years Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show will remember political reporter Brenda Blagg, who was also an integral part of the comedy show as Aunt Titty. Shes pictured in 2017 with Steve Voorhies as Elmer. (Courtesy Photo)

Brenda Blagg was a very serious political correspondent, a staunch advocate for the Freedom of Information Act and author of "Political Magic: The... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Remembering Blagg

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content