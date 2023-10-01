Gunshot victim located in Jacksonville; suspect arrested

A male shooting victim was found early Sunday evening in Jacksonville, and police say a suspect has been arrested.

Aaron Daniels, age not provided, turned himself in without incident on Sunday night a couple of hours after the shooting, according to a Facebook post from the Jacksonville Police Department.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, Jacksonville police officers responded to 218 S. JP Wright Loop Road in the Terriwood Apartments after a call about a shooting, according to police.

Upon arrival, a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg, police said. The injured male was taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, detectives identified Daniels as the suspect, according to the Police Department's Facebook post.

Daniels was charged with first-degree battery. His jail booking information was not available late Sunday.