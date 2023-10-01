Hampering hunger

The annual Hunger Action Breakfast, hosted by the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, was held Sept. 21 at the Junior League of Little Rock Building. Part of Arkansas' Hunger Action Month, the event honored winners of the Acting Out Against Hunger Awards.

After guests enjoyed a breakfast buffet catered by Trios, event co-chairmen Mary Lewis and Dr. Sid Dassinger presented awards to those individuals, businesses and organizations that had gone above and beyond in addressing food insecurity in their communities.

Businesses honored were Nucor of Blytheville, Crane Composites Inc. of Jonesboro, and Rath Auto Resources of Fort Smith.

Government officials and communities honored were state Sen. Clarke Tucker of Little Rock, state Sen. Jonathan Dismang of Searcy, and the Community of Mineral Springs, Howard County.

The nonprofit honored was Excel by Eight including Beth Tody and her work with the Horatio School District in Sevier County.

Individual honorees were: Capi Peck of Little Rock, Ron McKay of Springdale, Pastor Kim Smith of Helena-West Helena and Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams.

Marion King, the alliance's board president, took a moment to recognize executive director Kathy Webb, who is retiring, for her years of service to the organization. Webb then surprised her friend and honoree Trio's Restaurant owner Peck with the announcement that Acting Out Hunger Awards given to the hospitality industry would be named after Peck.

The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance works to reduce food insecurity in Arkansas through direct hunger relief, education and advocacy.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Board chairman Marion King salutes executive director Kathy Webb on her retirement as executive director of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance as event chairmen Dr. Syd and Mary Lewis Dassinger on 9/21/2023 at the Hunger Action Breakfast held at the Junior League Building (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Ann Owen and Mary Heller on 9/21/2023 at the Hunger Action Breakfast held at the Junior League Building (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Rev. Jay Clark and Jennifer Buie on 9/21/2023 at the Hunger Action Breakfast held at the Junior League Building (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Amanda West and Barbara Cole on 9/21/2023 at the Hunger Action Breakfast held at the Junior League Building (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Michael Stahl, Cody Thompson and Kayle Mena on 9/21/2023 at the Hunger Action Breakfast held at the Junior League Building (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Mandy and state senator Jonathon Dismang on 9/21/2023 at the Hunger Action Breakfast held at the Junior League Building (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Toni and state senator Clarke Tucker with their children Mari Francis and Ellis on 9/21/2023 at the Hunger Action Breakfast held at theJunior League Building (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

