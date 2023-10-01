Here Come the Mummies joins faves like Railroad Earth at Hillberry Festival

Storms dampened local festivals such as FORMAT music and arts festival and Bikes, Blues and BBQ last month. However, the crew at The Farm, which hosted bike games and live music during the annual motorcycle rally, was ready.

"We kind of sit up on a mountaintop here. It's mostly rock, so it runs off really well. It's more of just repairing the roads. We always have bulldozers out here, so we can deal with that quick," says Jon Walker of Deadhead Productions. He was on site at the Eureka Springs campground on Monday morning following the storm system.

"That was that was probably the most rain I'd seen in a long time! We've dealt with rain a lot. One of our first festivals, Funkberry, was basically four days of torrential downpour," remembers Walker. But, he adds, rain doesn't shut you down as fast as lightning.

"In the past 15 years of doing this, I think that we probably only had to cancel maybe four bands overall. I think we've been really lucky."

Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival returns Oct. 4-8 with four days of live music from national touring artists and local musicians as well as workshops on music, art and more. New to the festival this year is headliner Sierra Hull, who performs Oct. 6. It's her first appearance in Eureka Springs.

"We've been wanting to have her for years now. She's awesome," Walker says. He adds that she'll do a mandolin workshop with John Skehan of Railroad Earth, who puts on the festival with Deadhead Productions.

Walker says that he's also excited to bring in Here Come The Mummies -- a Nashville-based "eight-piece funk-rock band of 5000-year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind" -- for the first time. Also coming from Nashville are four-piece progressive bluegrass band Sicard Hollow. Fireside Collective, a progressive bluegrass quintet from Asheville, N.C., and The Sensational Barnes Brothers, a soulful duo from the Delta, also join the first-timers.

Local musicians performing at Hillberry for the first time include The Vine Brothers, Front Porch, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Magnolia Brown and The Gary Lawrence Show.

Railroad Earth will perform two shows during the festival that also feature moe., Leftover Salmon, Kitchen Dwellers, The Wood Brothers, KellerGrass and Elephant Revival. Longtime local favorites Arkansauce, Sad Daddy and Opal Agafia are also set to perform.

Returning to the festival this year is The Deadbolt Comedy Show with emcee AJ Finney, who is a Hillberry host and longtime friend of the organizers. He'll be joined by a lineup of local comedians, including Fort Smith-based Chase Myska. He says that they learned a lot from last year's festival.

"There was no other option, which helped our attendance for the show," he says with a laugh. "Usually the struggle is getting an audience and getting them to pay attention. If we can get those two things, we're gonna have a good show. And we had that last year."

Myska says that comedy sets will happen in the activities tent during set breaks of the nightly headliners. Starting Oct. 5, Kyle Gilbert, a stand-up comedian based out of Fort Smith, will perform. On Oct. 6 will be Myska. Emcee and longtime Hillberry host AJ Finney will share one of his unique stream-of-consciousness storytelling sets on Oct. 7. Also performing is Andy Davis on Oct. 8.

"We consider ourselves a festival of the community," Walker concludes. "We have all kinds of kids stuff going on -- kids' activities every single day, adults' activities every single day," in addition to all of the music. Workshops in musical techniques, yoga, tye-dyeing and more are open to adults while Lil' Berries can enjoy magicians, kids music by Korey McKelvey and other activities.

While the crew is ready for rain or lightning, campers should be prepared for all sorts of temperatures during the four-day festival.

"There's been days where it's 80-85 degrees during the day, and then it gets down to high 30s at night. We've had that happen before," Walker says. Otherwise, he says that the festival can feed and entertain music lovers from there.

"It's open to everyone," he says. "There's just so many elements to it that I think everybody can find something that they would enjoy here."

FAQ

Hillberry The Harvest Moon Festival

WHEN -- Oct. 4-8

WHERE -- The Farm, 1 Blue Heron Lane, Eureka Springs

COST -- One-day passes start at $75 and then vary depending on the number of days. Tax and fees applied to all ticket prices. Kids 12 and younger are free. Camping by your car is included in the ticket price. (RV camping sold out.)

INFO -- hillberryfestival.com

BONUS -- A Berry Festival Passport for $335 includes full access to the Ozark Mountain Soul and Hillberry festivals.