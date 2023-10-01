Happy birthday. You won't wait for the waves of joy; you'll go to the level where currents of happiness are always flowing and constantly accessible to you. The year also brings perfectly imperfect company, and a million laughs. You'll make personal and work environments that suit multiple needs, and be praised and paid for it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You celebrate when relationships are smooth. You've known plenty of days when they haven't been, and you felt your day was hijacked by the feelings you had about that. It all makes today's easiness more enjoyable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll have a new awareness of what you're feeling and what you need. The better you are at relaying this and explaining the actions others could take to help you, the more help you'll get.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Fluctuations in your emotional landscape teach you about your strength and your capacity for joy. You'll also come to an understanding of your situation that wouldn't be possible had you not hit the highs and lows.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's an action you know you should take, but you know it will be uncomfortable. But since the discomfort of not doing it will eventually be worse and last longer, you'll summon the gumption and get it done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There have been times you believed when it was a lie, loved when it was not reciprocated, risked alone. Now you offer your heart more protection. And though you're guarded, you're not jaded. Compassion is still your best guide.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Happy people help others, and people who help others are happy. Today has its ups and downs, but the formula for feeling better will be really simple: lend a hand, get a lift.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Logic gets derailed. Fantasy is more than happy to take the reins. Since measurement is fuzzy in the realm of ideas, no imaginary scenario is more viable than another. You have to make it real to know which ideas rank.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Present your case and be willing to lovingly, but definitely, move on if the others aren't on the same page. The important part is not to waste time going back and forth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are times to distinguish yourself from the crowd, but not today. You know why and how you're special, so it's not hard for you to keep that to yourself for a moment while you listen to and learn from others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It used to take effort to be cheerful, but now you find it easy, which is why so many consider it a pleasure to be around you. You'll feel inclined to bring the sunshine for as long as they want to linger in it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check in with your emotions often. You can stop yourself from going to unpleasant realms, for instance noticing when an observation becomes a lament. You'll stand steady atop slippery emotional slopes and carefully back away.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In life and in classrooms, when the substitute teacher walks in the room, all bets are off. There are those who will push the rules and defy the seating chart. As for your own part in it, the options are open and character-defining.