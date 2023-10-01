Gerardo Merida, police chief for Mexico's Sinaloa state, says a doctor was apparently "collateral damage" in a shootout that left three other people dead when hitmen stormed a Culiacan hospital to kill a patient and were confronted by other gunmen inside the building.

Kevin Robling, South Dakota's Game, Fish and Parks secretary, joined dozens of other riders in an annual roundup of 1,500 bison, saying, "You hear the grunts and the moans and the calves coming and running alongside mamas."

Charles Littlejohn, 38, of Washington, D.C., a former contractor for the Internal Revenue Service, was charged with stealing tax return information about thousands of wealthy Americans, including former President Donald Trump, and leaking it to two news outlets, the Justice Department said in a statement.

James Meek, of Arlington, Va., a former investigative journalist for ABC News, was sentenced to six years in prison for possessing and transporting child pornography.

Davonte Barnes, 24, who admitted to being the "lookout" during a mass shooting outside a Miami-area music venue, faces life imprisonment after a jury found him guilty on three counts of second-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

Jim Breheny, executive vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society's Zoos and Aquariums, said in a statement a female sea lion at New York City's Central Park Zoo swam "out of her pool due to flooding of the plaza caused by severe rains" and "she explored the area before returning."

Scott Ziegler, a former school superintendent in Loudoun County, Va., was convicted on a misdemeanor charge stemming from an investigation of the school system's response to two sexual assaults by a high school student against female classmates.

Kendall Rhoads, a 6o-year-old firefighter, of Grundy Center, Iowa, was arrested on 13 counts of arson and one count of reckless use of fire or explosives as authorities say he set a series of fires in ditches next to corn fields and abandoned buildings and "assist[ed] in putting the fires out."

Jamaal Bowman, Democratic congressman of New York, said in a statement he "regrets any confusion" he caused by triggering a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building as he was rushing to make it to the House floor.