Police beat: Jacksonville police: Man shot at officer

Jacksonville police: Man shot at officer

Jacksonville police early Saturday arrested a man they say shot at an officer, according to an arrest report.

A Jacksonville police officer was in the area of the Town House Apartments at 516 South Bailey St. about 4:20 a.m. and discovered an open door, the report states.

The report does not state why the officer was at the location.

The police officer moved toward the door and shined a light toward the stairway. At that point, the police officer was met with a single gunshot from upstairs, police said.

Other police officers arrived and they reported hearing a person jumping over a fence behind the apartments, according to the report.

Police arrested Larry Hawkins, 29, of Jacksonville and located a .45-caliber shell casing at the top of the stairs as well as a Glock 21 pistol near a tree in a nearby yard, a few feet from where Hawkins was arrested.

Hawkins faces felony charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespass as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He was held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday night, an online inmate roster showed.