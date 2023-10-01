Last-minute House deal omits aid for Ukraine

The House of Representatives approved a government spending deal Saturday on a bipartisan basis that left out aid to Ukraine, rejecting warnings from Pentagon officials who made a final push for the assistance.

In conversations throughout the day, Defense Department officials stressed to House and Senate leadership on both sides of the aisle the importance of approving aid to Kyiv as Ukraine continues to try to fight off Russia's invasion, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also been contacting top lawmakers in charge of appropriations all week, a senior State Department official said. Blinken's top aides continued to underscore the importance of Ukraine aid to lawmakers on Saturday, the official said.

But with dwindling hours to spare, the House approved a GOP-backed measure that leaves out funding for Ukraine, alarming officials in Kyiv but paving the way to avert a government shutdown otherwise set to start at 12:01 a.m. today.

The bill passed by the House keeps federal operations going at current spending levels but includes none of the $20 billion President Joe Biden has said is necessary to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., advanced the legislation after months of GOP infighting over funding the government, hoping to prevent the Republican-controlled House from shouldering the blame for a shutdown.

On Friday evening, Michael McCord, a Defense undersecretary, sent a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., decrying a "funding cutoff" for Ukraine.

"DOD has exhausted nearly all available security assistance funding for Ukraine," the letter states.

Still, a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe a position not yet made public, signaled administration support for the bill, pointing out that it averts steep spending cuts.

Senate leaders had advanced legislation to fund the government until November that included roughly $6 billion for Ukraine, with the hope that lawmakers could approve the rest of the aid later in the year. But with so little time to avert a shutdown, the Senate faced immense pressure to pass the House bill even without aid for Ukraine.

Supporters of Ukraine say failure to pass the aid will encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin and likely lead European allies to pare back their support for the war.

"Delays in aid to Ukraine will result in renewed assaults and attacks by Russia. The Kremlin will see it as a sign to apply more pressure. It means more Ukrainian deaths," said Maryan Zablotskyy, a member of Ukraine's parliament who has lobbied U.S. conservatives to support funding for his country.

In a speech on the House floor Saturday, Rep. Michael Lawler, R-N.Y., urged his colleagues not to allow the government to shut down simply because the bill excludes aid for Ukraine.

"If you're telling the American people with a straight face you will shut down the American government over Ukraine, then shame on you," Lawler said.

Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-Conn., the top-ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, responded on the floor by citing warnings from the Defense Department about the dangers of failing to help Kyiv.

"They are willing, and they are able, to abandon our allies," DeLauro said of the GOP. "Let us continue to support Ukraine's fight for freedom."