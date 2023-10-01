Statements mislead

While Gov. Sarah Sanders rails about indoctrination of students, she continues to attempt to politically indoctrinate the masses and uses every opportunity to bash Democrats using false/misleading statements and negative innuendo.

Thursday she was quoted as saying, "Sept. 30, 2023, at midnight is the deadline for the Biden administration to work with Congress and avoid shutdown of the federal government" (emphasis added). In truth, that is the deadline for the small handful of Republican holdouts to work with their fellow Republicans to avert an economic catastrophe.

How can the Biden administration work with a party that cannot work with itself? These few Republicans are holding this country hostage, not the Biden administration. Certainly the immigration situation is very significant, but doing something about it is almost entirely in the hands of Congress, which has refused to pass meaningful immigration legislation for decades. But that has nothing to do with our country paying its bills.

Sad is the day when the political agenda of a few dictates the life of the masses. We are merely cattle in a herd being led by political zealots who do not care about our welfare. Meanwhile, our ability to protect the border and to protect our county faces serious consequences if this does not stop.

LAMAR PORTER

Little Rock

Not the fault of jurors

I rarely disagree with Mike Masterson. I have found his column on occasion to be heart-wrenching, informative and entertaining. I was even tickled to see myself quoted when he was writing about pet peeves.

Having said that, I do take issue with the last paragraph of Tuesday's column. While it is indeed tragic that people are wrongfully convicted of a crime, he seems to take issue with jurors who may have been responsible, and I take issue with that. Jurors are required to act on the information presented during a trial. Period. They cannot act on emotion or even their belief that something presented to them is not truthful. I served on a civil jury where we all believed the evidence that was presented and what really happened differed. We had to reach a decision on the evidence presented. While I suspect some of the jurors in wrongful-conviction cases regret their decision, I am sure they did the best they could with what was presented to them.

Blame the lawyers (on both sides), not the jurors.

KAY NOLEN

Sherwood

Is it worth sacrifices?

I am 19 and a current student at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Coming out of college after my five-year degree plan, I will have about $50,000 in debt.

Due to this, I am front-loading my courses so I can finish a semester early (4½ years). This leads to semesters of 15 to 18 hours. I also had to get a part-time job to assist in daily expenses for food and rent. Being from out of state, I only received scholarship money from the nonresident tuition award. Even with this, I am still paying $20,000 a year.

The university has been very frivolous about giving out scholarship money while raising rates. The tuition cost for me raised $70 to $100 per class this year, while I have received no additional scholarship aid.

I believe I should be receiving more scholarship money, since I will have passed 87 credit hours (39 in Advanced Placement courses) in three semesters of enrollment while maintaining a 3.8 GPA and a spot on the chancellor's list.

I also believe that the quality of education at the UA is declining due to overcrowding on campus, large classes, and overwhelmed support services.

The campus currently does not have enough on-campus housing for all freshmen--let alone everyone else--requiring apartment leases to be signed 10 to 12 months in advance to have a spot. I signed my lease for this year in October 2022.

Living off-campus adds many stresses, including transportation (buses run infrequently and usually are at capacity), extra payments for parking, food, and community connection.

The current state of tuition at UA and nationwide is unsustainable for many students and families. This is causing students to take on loads of debt, find jobs, and put an unhealthy amount of weight on grades to obtain any sliver of scholarship money. This creates a very stressful environment for a student such as myself, not even factoring in other items such as the cost of housing, living expenses, and transportation.

All of these factors are slowly coming to a tipping point in many American families over whether an increasingly unattainable financial sacrifice is worth the higher education their child receives.

DANIEL TRACEY

Fayetteville

Think on these things

I have no problem with the verbal assaults directed at me by Ruth Redd, James B. Sawyer, Bill Creecy and Nancy Baxter for my letter published July 18. I give thanks to those who read it and actually have morals, mostly conservative.

Since the LGBTQ+ overlords of the Democratic Party call their evil, obscene movement "Pride," I believe it would benefit them to read a few passages from the Bible. They would learn that pride is first on the list of things God hates as written in Proverbs chapter 6. Also, Isaiah chapter 14 tells us Lucifer was cast out of heaven because of pride, as he desired to exalt himself above God and be like the most high, but we know that didn't happen. He was brought low and became Satan; therefore, I believe the LGBTQ+ community is in league with the devil, but that's certainly no surprise. We see evidence of it every time we turn on our television.

Of course, they also hijacked the rainbow and use it as their symbol of gross immorality, but in Genesis chapter 9 God created it as his promise that he would never again destroy the world by water.

The hubristic LGBTQ+ community is really playing with fire, which is how God will next destroy the world once he has had his fill of the wickedness of humankind, and that could be very soon.

Proud liberal sinners will likely turn a blind eye and ignore these words, and maybe many conservatives will too, but surely there's no harm in at least thinking on them.

RICHARD D. SANDERS

Benton