LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Downtown master plan workshop set | Most of Main Library’s books to go into storage

Downtown master

plan workshop set

A public workshop for the kickoff of a downtown Little Rock master plan project will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, located at 501 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock, according to a recent newsletter from the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

In June, the Little Rock Board of Directors authorized paying the architecture and design firm Sasaki up to $745,000 to craft the master plan for downtown.

"You know how excited we are to see our city investing in a master plan for the downtown, and now you can share your input on what everyone's neighborhood should look like!" the newsletter stated.

Library will store

thousands of books

The Central Arkansas Library System plans to move about 150,000 of the roughly 165,000 books in the Main Library to a climate-controlled storage facility during the upcoming overhaul of the branch.

The Main Library is located at 100 S. Rock St. in Little Rock. The branch closed to the public effective Sept. 1 and is expected to reopen in mid-2025.

Nate Coulter, the executive director of the library system, in a written report prepared for a board meeting Thursday wrote that staff have "agonized" over the question of how to provide access to the Main Library's books while the branch is closed.

"Ideally, we would leave all of the approximately 165,000 books that are in the building where staff could get to them as needed by patrons; or move them to a site where they could be available to the public and staff," Coulter wrote. "Neither of those options is feasible. Both would cost more in terms of time and money than what we have decided to do."

Putting the books in storage will cost approximately $500,000 in rent over the course of the construction, he wrote.

"We recognize that this will inconvenience patrons who like to browse for books. We are hoping that the prospects of having a much better space to browse and enjoy all of the books when the remodeled building is reopened in 2025, will help make this more tolerable," Coulter wrote.