LIVE! Music: Bucket Brigade brings Fayetteville, Little Rock music together, Grammy-winning jazz artists play Faulkner Center

Local DIY promoter Vaughn Mims cannot stress enough how important it is to establish rules, set up sound proofing, get a good system and take door donations when organizing a house show. Now that he's setting up Bucket Brigade on Oct. 8 at George's Majestic Lounge, he doesn't have to worry about rules.

Along with partner Jordan Pitts, Mims has hosted talent from far and wide in his very own home through a do-it-yourself venue they call The HopOut. Both are quite skilled at finding a way to pay the band and keep the audience safe with very little money. The venue, which also hosted artists and vendors, really took off after the pandemic.

Pitts attributes the success to how badly people needed live music after the covid-19 shutdown.

"HopOut was definitely a response to some greater things at play. There's been this pattern of losing third spaces, DIY spaces in the region from many years before we came on the scene. During covid, we lost local favorites Lalaland and Backspace," she says. "That's kind of when HopOut started, and it was filling a void."

Mims was invited in May by Leigh Wood of KUAF and AMMPlify NWA Arts and Music Mentorship Program to give a panel discussion on how to set up a show with no money. Now The HopOut will present their first venue show, Bucket Brigade, as part of a mentorship with Wood and local music promoter Roger Barrett of On the Map Shows.

Bucket Brigade features art rockers Modeling, indie rockers Sad Palomino and Chrono Wizard of Northwest Arkansas with dreamy punks Peach Blush and hardcore band Second Life of Little Rock. Doors open at 7 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Tickets are $10 for the 18-years-and-older show.

"I tried to pick different bands that will flow really well together," Mims says, adding that he focused on booking bands who "we don't necessarily see often enough that we wish played more often."

"It feels like a homecoming in a way," Pitts adds. "Bucket Brigade feels really true to what we did at the house."

Jazz at Faulkner

Bill Frisell Five and Ambrose Akinmusire will lead an evening of music at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. The concert is hosted by the UA Multicultural Center in partnership with UA Jazz and the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and music starts at 7.

Frisell is a celebrated Grammy award-winning jazz guitarist who has produced more than 300 recordings in his four decades in music. He's collaborated with Bonnie Raitt, Lucinda Williams, Charles Lloyd, John Zorn and Allen Toussaint. For his local show, he'll be joined by Thomas Morgan, Rudy Royston, Tony Scherr and Kenny Wollesen.

Frisell will also join Ambrose Akinmusire for his trio, Owl Song, with New Orleans drummer Herlin Riley.

Akinmusire is a Grammy-nominated trumpeter and composer who has recently emerged in classical and hip hop circles. He was named the Top Trumpeter in DownBeat's 2022 Critics Poll Awards.

Tickets for UA students, staff and faculty are free, $25 for the community at waltonartscenter.org.

BENTONVILLE

Craig Colorusso will present "Cottonwood Drone in A" from 8-11 p.m. Oct. 6 in the James Turrell "Skyspace" at Crystal Bridges (craigcolorusso.com). Listening Forest by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer is ongoing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday on the campus at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art. crystalbridges.org.

Shane Dwight performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; Blossom's Burlesque performs at 6 and 10 p.m. Oct. 6; Higher Arkies and Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions perform Oct. 7; Simply Seger performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Ozark Blues Society Blues Challenge is Oct. 14 (obsnwa.clubexpress.com); René Vaca performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 15; Songwriters in the Round continues with Patti Steel, Alyssa Galvan, Michael Tisdale and Skye Pollard at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

Rina Sawayama performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 6; Wilco performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan is comin' at ya at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Robert Cray performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; The Hedgehoppers perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 for the opening of the Original Ozark Folk Festival. Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician play at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, and John Fulbright shares the stage with The Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis Trio at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 for the festival at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

Falltoberfest, a a free festival from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 on Dickson Street, will feature performances from Really Bad People, Flow Tribe, C4 Quartet, Patti Steel, Leah and the Mojo Doctors, The Crumbs, Cosmic Alchemy, BAANG and The Juice on stages located at George's Majestic Lounge and Kingfish. There will be 12 Arkansas breweries as well as The Spirit-Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase. Local food and vendors will be onsite. For more information on Falltoberfest, visit downtownfay.org.

James "Daddy" Miller plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 3; The Motivator Trio performs from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 7; Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 8; Tyler George plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 12; Rachel B Band performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

Leanne Morgan performs sold-out shows at 7 p.m. Oct. 5-6; As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia happens at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

Brett Ratliff and Pete Howard host a free old-time jam session from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3; Lee Haight and Larry Long of Soldier Songs & Voices NWA host a jam and gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Folk School of Fayetteville. folkschooloffayetteville.org

Unrestricted w/BINEXUS, DJ N8TiV and Ashera Starlight happens from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville.

THEM THAR HILLS, a night of tales around the campfire with Brandon Weston, Gus Carlson and Eryn Brothers, happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at The AM/PM Bar, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Every Thursday from 7 to midnight is BYO Vinyl Night.

Chris Renzema Manna plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Cradle of Filth and Devildriver perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Death Grip plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Big Gigantic plays at 7:30 p.m Oct. 19; Bryan Callen performs at 8 p.m Nov. 3; Greensky Bluegrass happens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; The Head and the Heart and Yoke Lore play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Veni Sun with Mildenhall and Bootleg Royale starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 2; James McMurtry Band and BettySoo perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 3; Crowbar with Primitive Man, Body Box and Dirtmother happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 5; Happy hour with Earl and Them starts at 6 p.m. and Mixtapes play at 9 p.m. Oct. 6; Madonna and Lady Gaga Tributes happen at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7; and Bucket Brigade with Modeling, Chrono Wizard, Sad Palomino, Peach Blush and Second Life starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

A special Welcome To Night Vale show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clapp Auditorium; Roving Gambler Band with opener Lily Anna Parry happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 on Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

A Giant Dog! plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Smoke and Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

1Oz Jig plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 for Front Porch Sessions at the Co-Op, 380 N. College Ave.

HUNTSVILLE

Trout Fishing in America, Ashtyn Barbaree, The 1oz Jig, Still on the Hill, Dominic Roy and more perform Oct. 20-22 for the Bear Hollow Hootenanny at Ozark Natural Science Center, 1905 Madison County Road 1305 in Huntsville. The weekend of music, activities and food is part of the nonprofit's annual fundraiser. Tickets and more information at nsc.us/events-1/2023-bear-hollow-hootenanny.

LOWELL

Shafi Hossain performs Oct. 6-7, Patrick Garrity Oct. 13-14, Esther Ku Oct. 20-21, Nick Griffen Oct. 27-28, Geoffrey Asmus Nov. 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. See dates and ticket information at tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

Rocky Horror Picking Show happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 6; The Swade Diablos play at 8 p.m. Oct. 7; Live Wire plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; War Pony performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

All of Her plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at The Ouachitas, 821 Mena Street in Mena.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Uncork'd in Fort Smith.

Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 6; The River Valley Film Society presents screenings of "Hunger" "The Lucid Cure" and a world premiere of "Labor Day" at 6 p.m. Oct. 7; Trout Fishing in America perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

The Isaacs perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Funeral Suit and TV Preacher host DOG BITE and Blanket of M at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cousins Music "Upstairs," 1604 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner starring Genine Latrice Perez happens during The Maximum Quotient Track Club at 7 p.m. Oct. 13; Nightrain: The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience happens at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Rhett Miller of the Old 97's performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 27; a fundraiser For TJ's Guitar & Music Program benefiting The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club happens at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 28 with The Cabbageheads, Mark Albertson & The Groove, Big City Moses 2, Zoe and Kimball Davis; Josh Ward and Braxton Keith perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. 479-551-2424

Soul Asylum performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland. The show is free. Go to soulasylum.com to RSVP. The casino and hotel are at 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

ROGERS

Shinedown with Papa Roach and Spiritbox happens Oct. 5; ODESZA with TOKiMONSTA, QRTR and OLAN happens Oct. 6; The All-American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Getup Kids starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 10; Sting with Joe Sumner close out the season at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

SPRINGDALE

Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Shawna Blake Oct. 5; BradChad Porter with Derek Smith on Oct. 12; Edward Bell with Austin Black Oct. 19; Stephen Taylor on Oct. 26; Mark Masters Nov. 2; and Dwight Simmons on Nov. 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. with The Atlantics on Sept. 30 and Jenna and the Soul Shakers on Oct. 6 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WINSLOW

A square dance with caller Steve Green and a concert of traditional songs and ballads starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Jordan Pitts of HopOut

