LIVE! Music: Chris Smither brings legendary voice to Fort Smith

Chris Smither returns to Fort Smith for an intimate show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at 801 Media Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Smither's career spans nearly 50 years and includes 18 albums, seven books, several film projects, and his songs have been covered by Diana Krall, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Esther Phillips, John Mayall and Rosalie Sorrels.

Tickets are available online at www.AACLive.com.

RIVER VALLEY

The Isaacs perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Soul Asylum performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland. The show is free. Go to soulasylum.com to RSVP. The casino and hotel are at 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

Rocky Horror Picking Show happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 6; The Swade Diablos play at 8 p.m. Oct. 7; Live Wire plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; War Pony performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

All of Her plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at The Ouachitas, 821 Mena Street in Mena.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Uncork'd in Fort Smith.

Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 and Trout Fishing in America perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

Falltoberfest, a a free festival, is from noon to 6 p.m. today on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. It will feature performances by Really Bad People, Flow Tribe, C4 Quartet, Patti Steel, Leah and the Mojo Doctors, The Crumbs, Cosmic Alchemy, BAANG and The Juice. There will be 12 Arkansas breweries as well as The Spirit-Free Sipping Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Showcase. Local food and vendors will be onsite. Other activities include Dogtoberfest and the Mr. Oktoberfest Pageant. For more information on Falltoberfest, visit downtownfay.org.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.