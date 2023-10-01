Local notes: OLLI visits museum; Fenix names director

Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting Plein Aire Painters of the Ozarks from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 11 around the Settler's Cabin at the museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way.

En plein aire is a French expression which means 'in the open air'. It is used particularly to describe the act of painting outdoors. The museum will be open starting at 9 a.m. and will close at its normal time of 5 p.m. This will be held indoors should tje weather not be cooperative.

Information: jxlucas@cox.net.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has listed the following upcoming classes:

Oct. 2: Collecting, Preserving & Connecting Arkansas Stories. Get a behind the scenes look at the David & Barbara Pryor Center for Oral & Visual History. This is an exclusive opportunity to view recent and upcoming projects. Pryor Center, 1 to 3 p.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

Oct. 3: Is ChatGPT Taking Over the World? Drake Airfield, 10 a.m. to noon. $25 members, $40 nonmembers $40; Medicare Advantage or original Medicare -- Which one is better for me? Drake Airfield, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Oct. 6: Tour Logan Springs Preserve. Logan Springs Preserve, 10 a.m. to noon. $25 members, $40 nonmembers. Transportation is available at an additional cost of $15 for nonmembers; Your own floral arrangement. BloomingGales Florist in Farmington, 1 to 3 p.m. $55 members, $70 nonmembers

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood shortage and asks the public to book a time to give as soon as possible. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets.

The Red Cross experienced a significant blood and platelet donation shortfall in August, contributing to the current blood shortage. To ensure the blood supply recovers, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.

As a thank you, those who give Oct. 1-20 will receive a $15 amazon.com gift card by email.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Bentonville: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17, McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2201 S.E. Moberly Lane

Gentry: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 17, First Baptist Church of Gentry, 221 W. Main St.

Siloam Springs: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ivory Bill Brewing Co, 516 E. Main St. No.1

St. Joe: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Elementary Back Practice Gym, 250 S. Hwy 65

Farmington: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 17, First United Methodist Church-Farmington, 355 Southwinds Drive

Fayetteville: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3, Delta Gamma Sorority, 625 W. Maple St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3, Kappa Sigma Fraternity, 711 W. Dickson St.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20, Toyota of Fayetteville, 1418 W. Showroom Drive

Springdale: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5, Knights of Columbus Hall, 267 N. Barrington Road; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 6, Springdale Recreation Center, 1906 Cambridge St.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.