Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

James Ellison Jr., 71, and Georgia Anna Bishop, 67, recorded Sept. 21.

Patrick Michael Leavitt, 42, and Jennifer Carrie Henard, 49, both of White Hall, recorded Sept. 15.

William Henry Hargis, 22, and Kayla Grace Grimes, 23, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 25.

Darren Ray Small, 29, of Jefferson, and Morgan Lynn Prather, 28, of White Hall, recorded Sept. 22.

Thomas Dwayne Wimbley, 37, and Kelvlyn Sierra Thomas, 28, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 25.

Jeffrey Dylan Lane, 28, and McKayla Lynn Miller, 23, both of White Hall, recorded Sept. 25.

Justin Allen Bowling, 41, and Lisa Marie Bowling, 40, both of Sheridan, recorded Sept. 27.

Mikel H. Martin Jr., 35, and Judy Carol Brooke Taylor, 24, both of Redfield, recorded Sept. 28.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Ravon Jackson v. Michael Jackson, granted Sept. 25.

Tristin L. Rodgers v. Summer Faith Rodgers, granted Sept. 25.

Kimberly Harris v. Ronnie Harris, granted Sept. 26.

Chantell Ray v. Donald Ray Cannon Jr., granted Sept. 26.

Shundria Reddick v. Calvin Reddick, granted Sept. 27.

Tawanna Rouse v. Anthony Rouse, granted Sept. 28.

Tonniesha Berry Reynolds v. Accie Lee Reynolds Jr., granted Sept. 28.

Willie Helloms v. Ashunta Helloms, granted Sept. 29.