MasterChef finalist re-creates meal for fundraiser

MasterChef finalist Jennifer Maune received a standing ovation on Sept. 20 at the end of a watch party for the finale of the television cooking competition, even though she didn't receive the title of MasterChef.

While Maune was aware of the final results, friends, family and supporters were in the dark at the VIP Chef Dinner at Ben E. Keith Foods in North Little Rock. The dinner and watch party were a fundraiser for Potluck Food Rescue.

For the dinner, Maune re-created the meal she made for the finale which included an appetizer of butter poached lobster and heirloom tomato succotash and corn puree in a champagne caviar vinaigrette. The main course was rack of venison persillade, roasted root vegetables, parsnip puree and bordelaise sauce. For dessert, guests were served a chocolate raspberry mousse cake with Chambord raspberry coulis and crystallized raspberries.

Before the program and during commercials Maune thanked those who had helped put the evening's event together including cast mates Kendal Adair and Reagan Sydney, and those who helped her during the competition highlighting her husband, Brian, as her "biggest supporter and partner in everything."

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

