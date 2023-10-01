A New York City massage therapist is reportedly suing actor Kevin Spacey, claiming the 64-year-old actor booked several massages with him at a Flatiron District hotel, then solicited sexual favors. The unidentified plaintiff claims his encounters with "The Usual Suspects" star happened in the late summer of 2016 at the New York Edition Hotel, according to TMZ. Spacey allegedly booked appointments under an alias and insisted on wearing a ski mask during his rubdowns. He's accused of complimenting the massage therapist on his appearance, badgering him to commit sexual acts and guiding the worker's hand toward his own genitalia. The suit seeks financial relief for anxiety, depression and PTSD suffered by the plaintiff, as well as fears over how the experiences could impact him professionally and as a family man. Spacey has not responded to a request for comment. The two-time Academy Award winner was accused of similar behavior in 2016 by a different massage therapist in California, who died in 2019 before the case could go to court, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A British jury acquitted Spacey in July on nine counts of sexual assault that allegedly occurred between 2001-13, when the actor served as the artistic director of London's prestigious Old Vic theater. "In 10 years, it won't mean anything," he told a German publication, according to The Guardian. "My work will live longer than I will and that's what will be remembered."

Aerosmith has postponed all of the remaining shows on its farewell tour until 2024 because of a vocal injury suffered by frontman Steven Tyler, according to a statement made by the rock band on Facebook. Tyler hurt his vocal cords during the band's Sept. 9 performance at the UBS Arena in New York. His injury is "more serious than initially thought," the statement said, involving a fractured larynx in addition to vocal cord damage. The band will honor previously purchased tickets for rescheduled dates of the Peace Out tour, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates, the statement said. "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," Tyler said in the statement. "I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"