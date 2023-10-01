NFL Capsules

Falcons vs. Jaguars

8:30 a.m. (ESPN-Plus)

LINE Jaguars by 3

SERIES Falcons lead 5-3; Falcons won at Jaguars 21-14 on Nov. 28, 2021

LAST WEEK Falcons lost at Lions 20-6; Jaguars lost to Texans 37-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(9) 128.3RUSH98.3 (19)

(29) 155.0PASS240.7 (9)

(26) 283.3YARDS339.0 (16)

(23) 18.3POINTS19.0 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.JAGUARS (RK)

(18) 117.7RUSH84.0 (7)

(4) 170.0PASS264.3 (27)

(8) 287.7YARDS348.3 (19)

(7) 18.0POINTS25.0 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons QB Desmond Ridder was sacked 7 times last week at Detroit. Atlanta will look to provide better protection for him against Jacksonville, which failed to get a sack last week against Houston. The Jaguars are in London for two consecutive weeks. They face the Falcons today at Wembley Stadium before taking on the Bills on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dolphins at Bills

Noon (CBS)

LINE Bills by 3

SERIES Dolphins lead 62-56-1; Bills beat Dolphins 34-31 on Jan. 15 in AFC wild-card round

LAST WEEK Dolphins beat Broncos 70-20; Bills won at Commanders 37-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.BILLS (RK)

(1) 188.3RUSH149.3 (7)

(1) 362.0PASS234.0 (12)

(1) 550.3YARDS383.3 (7)

(1) 43.3POINTS30.3 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINSVS.BILLS (RK)

(24) 130.0RUSH110.7 (14)

(20) 231.3PASS142.3 (3)

(23) 361.3YARDS253.0 (2)

(21) 23.7POINTS11.7 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH With a win, the Dolphins will be 4-0 for the first time since 1995. But Miami is 2-11 against Buffalo since Sean McDermott took over as the Bills' coach in 2017. ... Bills starting S Jordan Poyer (knee) was ruled out on Friday, potentially opening the door for Damar Hamlin to appear in his first regular-season game since going into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game in January at Cincinnati.

Bucs at Saints

Noon (Fox)

LINE Saints by 3 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 39-24; Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16 on Dec. 5

LAST WEEK Buccaneers lost to Eagles 25-11; Saints lost at Packers 18-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(27) 78.0RUSH93.3 (21)

(20) 206.3PASS221.3 (15)

(25) 284.3YARDS314.7 (20)

(T19) 19.3POINTS17.7 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(12) 103.0RUSH99.7 (10)

(24) 256.0PASS188.3 (8)

(22) 359.0YARDS288.0 (9)

(T9) 19.7POINTS16.7 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Derek Carr's status is in doubt after he strained his right throwing shoulder last week at Green Bay. If he can't go, Jameis Winston will start for the Saints. ... Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is off to a solid start with his fourth NFL team. Mayfield leads the NFL in third down completion percentage (78.1%) and has committed only one turnover.

Ravens at Browns

Noon

LINE Browns by 1 1/2

SERIES Ravens lead 35-13; Browns beat Ravens 13-3 on Dec. 22

LAST WEEK Ravens lost to Colts 19-16 in OT; Browns beat Titans 27-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(5) 158.0RUSH160.7 (4)

(24) 190.0PASS205.7 (21)

(12) 348.0YARDS366.3 (10)

(14) 23.7POINTS24.3 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(8) 92.3RUSH52.0 (2)

(11) 200.0PASS111.7 (1)

(10) 292.3YARDS163.7 (1)

(8) 18.3POINTS10.7 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns QB Deshaun Watson is questionable with a sore throwing shoulder. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start if Watson can't play. ... The Ravens are playing the first of three straight road games: at Cleveland today, at Pittsburgh (Oct. 8) and in London against Tennessee (Oct. 15).

Bengals at Titans

Noon

LINE Bengals by 2 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 40-37-1; Bengals won at Titans 21-16 on Nov. 27

LAST WEEK Bengals beat Rams 19-16; Titans lost at Browns 27-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.TITANS (RK)

(29) 69.3RUSH90.3 (T23)

(26) 175.0PASS149.7 (30)

(30) 344.3YARDS240.0 (31)

(28) 15.3POINTS15.0 (T29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.TITANS (RK)

(T30) 151.7RUSH69.3 (4)

(12) 200.7PASS275.3 (28)

(21) 352.3YARDS344.7 (17)

(T16) 22.3POINTS22.3 (T16)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bengals have won four of the past five meetings with the Titans, including an AFC divisional round game in January 2022 on their run to the Super Bowl. ... The Titans look to bounce back from their worst offensive performance in 49 years -- when the franchise was in Houston as the Oilers -- after managing only 94 yards in a loss at Cleveland last week.

Broncos at Bears

Noon

LINE Broncos by 3 1/2

SERIES Tied 8-8; Bears won at Broncos 16-14 on Sept. 15, 2019

LAST WEEK Broncos lost at Dolphins 70-20; Bears lost at Chiefs 41-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.BEARS (RK)

(20) 95.0RUSH101.7 (17)

(8) 245.7PASS148.3 (31)

(15) 340.7YARDS250.0 (29)

(T15) 23.0POINTS15.7 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.BEARS (RK)

(32) 177.7RUSH121.7 (20)

(29) 280.7PASS285.7 (30)

(32) 458.3YARDS407.3 (T29)

(32) 40.7POINTS35.3 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Both the Broncos and Bears are 0-3 after blowouts at Miami and Kansas City, respectively. Denver gave up 726 yards to Miami a week ago, while QB Justin Fields was limited to 99 passing yards in Kansas City. ... Chicago has lost 13 consecutive since a Week 7 win at New England last season.

Rams at Colts

Noon

LINE Colts by 1

SERIES Colts lead 23-20-2; Rams won at Colts 27-24 on Sept. 19, 2021

LAST WEEK Rams lost at Bengals 19-16; Colts won at Ravens 22-19 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.COLTS (RK)

(26) 84.0RUSH110.0 (12)

(4) 284.0PASS210.0 (16)

(9) 368.0YARDS320.0 (19)

(T15) 23.0POINTS24.7 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.COLTS (RK)

(13) 103.7RUSH114.3 (16)

(7) 181.0PASS250.7 (23)

(7) 284.7YARDS365.0 (25)

(T13) 20.7POINTS23.3 (T19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Colts will have rookie QB Anthony Richardson (concussion protocol) back after he missed last week's game at Baltimore. Richardson had 2 rushing TD at Houston on Sept. 17 before leaving the game. ... Los Angeles has lost two straight and five of seven since last December. The Rams are 6-14 since winning the Super Bowl in their home stadium, SoFi Stadium.

Vikings at Panthers

Noon

LINE Vikings by 4 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 10-6; Vikings won at Panthers 34-28 in OT on Oct. 17, 2021

LAST WEEK Vikings lost to Chargers 28-24; Panthers lost at Seahawks 37-27

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(31) 66.3RUSH99.3 (18)

(2) 339.7PASS200.0 (22)

(3) 406.0YARDS299.3 (21)

(T15) 23.0POINTS18.0 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(19) 120.7RUSH136.7 (T27)

(T25) 261.7PASS192.3 (9)

(27) 382.3YARDS329.0 (13)

(26) 27.3POINTS27.0 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH WR Adam Thielen has plenty of motivation heading into this one, eager to prove to his former team they made a mistake releasing him after 10 seasons. Thielen is coming off his best game with the Panthers with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown at Seattle. ... Both teams enter the game 0-3. ... Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young (ankle) will start after missing last week's game at Seattle.

Steelers at Texans

Noon

LINE Steelers by 3

SERIES Steelers lead 5-2; Steelers beat Texans 28-21 on Sept. 27, 2020

LAST WEEK Steelers won at Raiders 23-18; Texans won at Jaguars 37-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(30) 67.0RUSH70.0 (28)

(17) 208.7PASS271.0 (6)

(27) 275.7YARDS341.0 (14)

(22) 18.7POINTS22.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(T30) 151.7RUSH117.3 (17)

(22) 235.3PASS223.3 (17)

(28) 387.0YARDS340.7 (16)

(T19) 23.3POINTS24.3 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Steelers LB T.J. Watt is the first player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to have at least 6 sacks and score a defensive TD in his team's first 3 games. ... Texans QB C.J. Stroud has 906 yards passing with 4 TD and zero INT through his first 3 games. However, Pittsburgh has won 22 of its past 25 games when facing a first-year QB. Dallas' Dak Prescott was the last rookie to beat the Steelers (2016).

Commanders at Eagles

Noon

LINE Eagles by 8 1/2

SERIES Commanders lead 89-82-5; Commanders won at Eagles 32-21 on Nov. 14

LAST WEEK Commanders lost to Bills 37-3; Eagles won at Buccaneers 25-11

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.EAGLES (RK)

(15) 106.3RUSH185.7 (2)

(25) 182.3PASS198.7 (23)

(23) 288.7YARDS384.3 (6)

(T19) 19.3POINTS28.0 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.EAGLES (RK)

(22) 128.7RUSH48.3 (1)

(13) 203.0PASS261.7 (T25)

(14) 331.7YARDS310.0 (12)

(27) 28.7POINTS19.7 (T9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles are one of three undefeated teams left, along with the Dolphins and 49ers. ... The Commanders are the only team to win more than once in Philadelphia since 2020. ... Washington RB Brian Robinson holds the NFL's longest active streak with 10 consecutive games of at least 50 rushing yards. The Eagles defense leads the league by holding teams to 48.3 yards rushing per game.

Raiders at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 5

SERIES Raiders lead 68-57-2; Raiders beat Chargers 27-20 on Dec. 4

LAST WEEK Raiders lost to Steelers 23-18; Chargers won at Vikings 28-24

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(32) 61.7RUSH108.0 (13)

(14) 226.0PASS308.7 (3)

(24) 287.7YARDS416.7 (2)

(T29) 15.0POINTS28.7 (T5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(21) 127.3RUSH113.7 (15)

(15) 220.3PASS337.0 (32)

(18) 347.7YARDS450.7 (31)

(24) 25.7POINTS29.0 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The home team has won each of the past four matchups. ... Chargers WR Keenan Allen has caught 26 passes for 326 yards and 2 TD in his past two games against Tennessee and Minnesota. He also threw a TD pass last week. ... Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion protocol) is questionable. If Garoppolo can't play, the Raiders will turn to veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell.

Patriots at Cowboys

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Cowboys by 6 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 8-6; Cowboys won at Patriots 35-29 in OT on Oct. 17, 2021

LAST WEEK Patriots won at Jets 15-10; Cowboys lost at Cardinals 28-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(14) 107.0RUSH147.0 (8)

(11) 235.7PASS207.3 (T18)

(13) 342.7YARDS354.3 (11)

(26) 17.3POINTS28.7 (T5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(9) 93.3RUSH131.3 (25)

(5) 177.0PASS130.7 (2)

(5) 270.3YARDS262.0 (4)

(T9) 19.7POINTS12.7 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott makes his return to Dallas today. Elliott spent 7 seasons with the Cowboys before being released in the offseason. ... Dallas went 0-5 against New England when Tom Brady was the QB. Without Brady under center, the Cowboys are 8-1 against the Patriots.

Cardinals at 49ers

3:25 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 14

SERIES 49ers lead 34-29; 49ers beat Cardinals 38-13 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Cardinals beat Cowboys 28-16; 49ers beat Giants 30-12

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDSVS.49ERS (RK)

(6) 156.3RUSH162.7 (3)

(27) 173.3PASS236.3 (10)

(18) 329.7YARDS399.0 (4)

(T12) 24.0POINTS30.0 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDSVS.49ERS (RK)

(26) 134.7RUSH53.0 (3)

(21) 233.0PASS205.3 (14)

(26) 367.7YARDS258.3 (3)

(T16) 22.3POINTS14.0 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers have started 4-0 four times (1952, 1984, 1990 and 2019). ... San Francisco QB Brock Purdy has won his first eight regular-season starts. Only Ben Roethlisberger (15) and Mike Tomczak (10) have had longer streaks to start a career. ... Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) is out for at least one more game. He's on the physically unable to perform list and eligible to return for Week 5.

Chiefs at Jets

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Chiefs by 8 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 20-19-1; Chiefs beat Jets 35-9 on Nov. 1, 2020

LAST WEEK Chiefs beat Bears 41-10; Jets lost to Patriots 15-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.JETS (RK)

(10) 114.7RUSH91.3 (22)

(5) 275.7PASS133.7 (32)

(5) 390.3YARDS225.0 (32)

(9) 26.0POINTS14.0 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.JETS (RK)

(11) 102.7RUSH129.3 (23)

(6) 178.0PASS222.0 (16)

(6) 280.7YARDS351.3 (20)

(4) 13.3POINTS20.3 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has 199 TD passes and could reach No. 200 in his 84th game today. Mahomes would accomplish the feat in 5 games faster than Dan Marino's NFL record. ... This is Mahomes' first game at MetLife Stadium, home of the Jets and Giants. ... The Jets have just 6 sacks through 3 games and DL Quinnen Williams is looking for his first after a career-high 12 last season.

Seahawks at Giants

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Seahawks by 1 1/2

SERIES Tied 10-10; Seahawks beat Giants 27-13 on Oct. 30

LAST WEEK Seahawks beat Panthers 37-27; Giants lost at 49ers 30-12

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(16) 104.3RUSH88.0 (25)

(13) 228.3PASS165.3 (28)

(17) 332.7YARDS253.3 (28)

(4) 29.0POINTS14.3 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(6) 79.3RUSH138.0 (29)

(31) 328.0PASS223.7 (18)

(T29) 407.3YARDS361.7 (24)

(29) 29.3POINTS32.7 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH The Seahawks are 5-0 all-time at MetLife Stadium, including their only Super Bowl title in franchise history (2013). Three of the five wins have come against the Giants. ... Seattle S Jamal Adams is expected to make his season debut after being sidelined more than a year by a torn quadriceps injury. ... Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) is doubtful. He missed last week's loss at San Francisco.