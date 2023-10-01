Not so casual drill

FORT SMITH -- The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education held a mass casualty drill on Thursday in collaboration with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

The training exercise involved students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and nursing students from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, according to Susan Devero of the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

The drill simulated a mass casualty incident, including an active-shooter scenario, to ensure the medical students are well-prepared to respond to emergencies, according to Devero.

The exercise aimed to enhance their skills and coordination while working alongside local emergency and law officials, providing them with valuable real-world experience in crisis management, according to Devero.

Students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith participate in a mass casualty drill, Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023, on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus in Fort Smith. Led by Sebastian County EMS and Rescue and other local emergency responders and law enforcement agencies, the drill simulated an active shooter scenario with mass casualties and injuries to ensure that medical and nursing students are prepared to respond to such a crisis. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Travis Cooper (right), deputy director of the Sebastian County Department of Emergency Management, helps lead a briefing to students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023, before participating in a mass casualty drill on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus in Fort Smith. Led by Sebastian County EMS and Rescue and other local emergency responders and law enforcement agencies, the drill simulated an active shooter scenario with mass casualties and injuries to ensure that medical and nursing students are prepared to respond to such a crisis. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith participate in a mass casualty drill, Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023, on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus in Fort Smith. Led by Sebastian County EMS and Rescue and other local emergency responders and law enforcement agencies, the drill simulated an active shooter scenario with mass casualties and injuries to ensure that medical and nursing students are prepared to respond to such a crisis. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Kendall Beam (right), director of the Sebastian County Department of Emergency Management, visits with students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith while participating in a mass casualty drill, Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023, on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus in Fort Smith. Led by Sebastian County EMS and Rescue and other local emergency responders and law enforcement agencies, the drill simulated an active shooter scenario with mass casualties and injuries to ensure that medical and nursing students are prepared to respond to such a crisis. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith participate in a mass casualty drill, Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023, on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus in Fort Smith. Led by Sebastian County EMS and Rescue and other local emergency responders and law enforcement agencies, the drill simulated an active shooter scenario with mass casualties and injuries to ensure that medical and nursing students are prepared to respond to such a crisis. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith participate in a mass casualty drill, Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023, on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus in Fort Smith. Led by Sebastian County EMS and Rescue and other local emergency responders and law enforcement agencies, the drill simulated an active shooter scenario with mass casualties and injuries to ensure that medical and nursing students are prepared to respond to such a crisis. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith watch as an emergency helicopter lands as part of a mass casualty drill, Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023, on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus in Fort Smith. Led by Sebastian County EMS and Rescue and other local emergency responders and law enforcement agencies, the drill simulated an active shooter scenario with mass casualties and injuries to ensure that medical and nursing students are prepared to respond to such a crisis. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith participate in a mass casualty drill, Thursday, Sept, 28, 2023, on the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education campus in Fort Smith. Led by Sebastian County EMS and Rescue and other local emergency responders and law enforcement agencies, the drill simulated an active shooter scenario with mass casualties and injuries to ensure that medical and nursing students are prepared to respond to such a crisis. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

