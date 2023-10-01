FOOTBALL

Raiders release defensive end

The Las Vegas Raiders released defensive end Chandler Jones on Saturday, ending a tumultuous final month with the club in which he lashed out several times on social media. The Raiders' decision to release Jones, who had been on the non-football illness list, came one day after he was arrested by Las Vegas police for allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protection order. He's scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. Las Vegas also placed linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee) on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least next four games. Linebacker Kana'i Mauga was signed to the active roster, and cornerback Tyler Hall and linebacker Malik Reed were activated off the practice squad. Jones' issues with the Raiders first surfaced shortly before Las Vegas' season opener on Sept. 10 at Denver when he accused the team of locking him out of the facility. He was especially critical of Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler.

Raiders' QB out vs. Chargers

Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of today's game at the Los Angeles Chargers because of a concussion, making the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback a mystery. Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell will start in place of Garoppolo, who has been in concussion protocol after getting injured Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Raiders didn't announce which one would get the nod. Also, the Raiders announced that starting cornerback Nate Hobbs will not play because of an ankle injury, and running back Brandon Bolden didn't make the trip to Los Angeles because of personal reasons. Bolden, however, will travel to LA on his own and is expected to play.

Knee surgery for Chubb

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee when he suffered a season-ending injury almost two weeks ago on national TV against Pittsburgh, the team said in a statement Saturday. Team physician Dr. James Voos repaired damage to Chubb's left medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament during surgery on Friday, the Browns said. Chubb will have to undergo a second surgery in the coming months to repair his ACL. There had been hope that Chubb had only hurt his MCL and stretched his ACL, but there was no way to know for certain until surgery. In the update, the Browns estimated the four-time Pro Bowler could recover and return "at some point in the 2024 season."

Browns' TE suffers burns

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm in an accident at home while lighting a fire pit. Njoku was added to the injury report on Saturday and listed as questionable for today's home game against the Baltimore Ravens. It's not immediately known when the accident took place or the severity of Njoku's injuries. However, his agent Malki Kawa, posted on social media that the 27-year-old tight end "is OK." Kawa thanked "everyone for reaching out." Njoku, who is in his seventh season with Cleveland, has 10 catches for 92 yards this season.

Ravens' LB heads to IL

The Baltimore Ravens put linebacker David Ojabo on injured reserve Saturday with ankle and knee problems. The Ravens also announced that they signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy to the 53-man roster and elevated running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad before Sunday's game at Cleveland. Baltimore drafted Ojabo in the second round out of Michigan in 2022, when he was coming off an Achilles tendon injury. He made it back toward the end of last year, but now he's dealing with more injuries after playing in the first three games of the season.

BASEBALL

O's closer to have surgery

Baltimore Orioles reliever Felix Bautista will have Tommy John surgery next month and miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2024 season. The 28-year-old right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 26, one day after he was hurt during a game against the Colorado Rockies. Bautista also agreed to a $2 million, two-year contract that calls for $1 million salaries in each of the next two season.

HOCKEY

Ducks' forward injured

New Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a broken finger, the team announced Saturday. Killorn was injured Wednesday night in an exhibition game against San Jose. He signed a four-year, $25 million deal with Anaheim in July after playing the previous 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 34-year-old Killorn won two Stanley Cup championships and scored 198 goals with Tampa Bay. He was signed to bring a winning veteran presence to the Ducks, who have missed the playoffs in a franchise-record five consecutive seasons.

TENNIS

Medvedev advances

Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev showed composure to overcome a characteristically tenacious Alex de Minaur on Saturday, and secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the China Open. The second-seeded Medvedev emerged with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win in Beijing, but not before his 12th-ranked Australian opponent had staged a comeback from trailing 5-2 in the first set to force a tiebreaker. The Russian will next face Ugo Humbert on Monday, after the Frenchman upset fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Jabeur wins 5th title

Top-seeded Ons Jabeur won her fifth career title at the Ningbo Open with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over teenager Diana Shnaider on Saturday. The seventh-ranked Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam finalist, saved her best performance of the tournament for the final and raced to victory in 78 minutes. The Tunisian had 18 winners to only 10 unforced errors, while saving all three break points she faced, denying the 19-year-old Shnaider any chance to get a foothold in the match.