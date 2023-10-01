Officer-related shooting is investigated

An officer-related shooting that left one person in the hospital is being investigated by the Little Rock Police Department, the agency announced Saturday.

The shooting occurred near the corner of Mabelvale Pike and Mabelvale Circle, police said. A specific time was not disclosed.

The injured person, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a media release. Police also didn't identify the officer who was involved.

The streets in the vicinity of the shooting were closed while police processed the scene early Saturday morning, authorities said.

No further details were available Saturday.