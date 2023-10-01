100 years ago

Oct. 1, 1923

V. Williams ... and five companions, all employed on the Main Street bridge, narrowly escaped serious injury last night when a Ford Touring car, in which they were riding, turned over and rolled on its top in a ditch on the Six Mile hill on the Remount Road. Williams narrowly escaped being burned when the wreckage caught afire. Williams said a Dodge roadster met him at the foot of the hill and apparently was driven by a drunken man. He said the roadster zig-zagged across the pike and, in an effort to avoid a head-on collision, he swerved his car too near the embankment.

50 years ago

Oct. 1, 1973

BENTON -- Adolphus Scott, 24, of Benton, Sunday overpowered a deputy sheriff and escaped from the Saline County Jail, where he was being held on a first-degree murder charge. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's office said Scott escaped after a struggle with Deputy Sheriff John Stitt, who was bringing food into the jail about 2 p.m. Stitt fired some shots at Scott, who fled on foot, but authorities were unsure whether Scott had been hit. Stitt suffered scratches, but was not seriously injured.

25 years ago

Oct. 1, 1998

HOT SPRINGS -- Dr. Gopakamur Maruthur of Hot Springs has regained his medical license after agreeing to turn over medical reports on an ongoing basis and allow a doctor to evaluate his work...Maruthur was first suspended June 29 after an investigation into an April incident when he removed his clothes in the parking lot of a Hot Springs restaurant and was found naked an hour later in his front yard...The Medical Board suspended the doctor's license June 29 for "habitual indulgence in alcohol" and "becoming physically and mentally incompetent to practice medicine." Maruthur got that suspension overturned in the courts, but the Medical Board reaffirmed the suspension July 23.

10 years ago

Oct. 1, 2013

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Agriculture says 524 schools -- out of about 100,000 -- have dropped out of the federally subsidized national school lunch program since the government introduced new standards for more healthful foods last year. The new standards have met with grumbling from school nutrition officials who say they are difficult and expensive to follow, conservatives who say the government shouldn't be dictating what kids eat and from some children who say the less-greasy food doesn't taste as good. But USDA says the vast majority of schools are serving more healthful food, with some success. According to USDA data released Monday, about 0.5 percent of schools have dropped out since last year. Ninety of those 524 schools that have dropped out said specifically that they did so because of the new mealplan requirements. Most of the rest did not give a reason. Eighty percent of schools say they have already met the requirements, which went into place at the beginning of the 2012 school year.