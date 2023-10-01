OTHERS SAY: AI could help, but at what cost?

It's no secret that retail theft has skyrocketed since the pandemic. We've all seen the alarming videos of criminal gangs attacking stores, cleaning out shelves and walking off with no apparent consequences.

At the recent convention for Oak Brook-based Ace Hardware, exhibitor Laura Freeman of Watcher Total Protection had talked herself hoarse by the end of the opening day. Aggrieved store owners crowded her booth to quiz her about her company's security systems, which are augmented with artificial intelligence.

AI is coming to the rescue of merchants, for better or worse. "We will see a lot more AI for shoplifter protection," said Freeman. "You'll see more and more where the system does the work."

The old days of dumb cameras recording thieves in action for review after the fact have given way to smart systems that can detect illegal activity as it happens and send instant text alerts. Surveillance cameras constantly scan for a shopper taking something off a shelf and shoving it into a bag, for instance, which immediately triggers a warning so merchants can decide whether to question the suspect, call for help or otherwise intervene.

Theft by retail employees is way up, too. AI is being used to spot employees who ring up one-penny sales to open their cash drawers, or customers at those ubiquitous self-checkouts who try the old "banana trick," scanning cheap items like fruit while putting expensive items in their bags.

And facial recognition makes it possible for camera systems to flag likely suspects as they enter a store so they can be tracked, based on their prior criminal records or previous incidents of theft.

It's amazing stuff, for sure, and three cheers for companies like Freeman's that are helping retailers fight back against thieves. Still, this emerging technology is starting to make a visit to the friendly neighborhood store sound like submitting to Big Brother on steroids.

As retailers adopt these potentially game-changing but intrusive systems, there must be checks and balances.

The rise in retail theft has led to much faster adoption of emerging technologies than might otherwise have occurred, according to Matt Harper, loss prevention manager at Ace. "This is going to be a necessity," he said, especially as big-box stores install technology that makes mom-and-pop operators look like relatively soft targets for thieves. It's no exaggeration to say an AI-enhanced arms race is underway in the retail biz.

Here's a pleasant surprise: Illinois is ahead of the curve in dealing with the concerns these anti-theft systems raise about privacy. The 2008 Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act regulates scans of people's faces, eyes and fingerprints, which might have sounded like sci-fi when the law was first considered, but certainly no longer.

The Illinois statute came after incidents in which Big Tech companies were failing to self-police. And while we prefer for businesses to regulate themselves, government enforcement is needed because of the high stakes involved.

We don't get to say this very often, but we wish more states would wake up and follow Illinois' example. As of now, for national retailers like Ace, the landscape is messy and complex, with some states having no regulations in place and others having rules that differ from one to another.

Retail theft is now at epidemic levels, and AI can help. Let's make sure we safeguard our privacy at the same time we embrace technology that helps us get a step ahead of the crooks.