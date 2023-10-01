Outdoors briefs

Gator hunters set record

Hunters legally killed a record 202 alligators during the alligator season which ended Monday, surpassing the old record of 174 taken in 2020.

Mark Barbee, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's alligator biologist, has coordinated the season since its inception in 2007. He said the increased harvest was not surprising because the commission issued a record number of alligator hunting permits.

"It's not really indicative of a population explosion," Barbee said. "We added a few more alligators to the private land quotas this year to let people with alligators on their properties remove them through the hunt instead of it becoming a nuisance wildlife issue."

Private land hunters filled all quotas by hunt's end. Public land hunters only filled half of the allotted permits available to them. Barbee explained that the 50% success rate isn't unusual for the public land hunt.

"Every year we'll have hunters who draw the public land permits and hold out for a trophy alligator," Barbee said. "Some won't settle for less, and others may wait too long to chase a smaller alligator before the season is over. Either way, we always have some public land hunters who end the season with unfilled tags."

Alligator hunting is by permit only in Arkansas. The AGFC issued 42 public hunting permits through a public draw system, with hunting allowed only on designated areas of the Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois D'Arc WMA, Sulphur River WMA, Little River below Millwood Lake, Millwood Lake, Lake Erling and the Lower Arkansas River Wetland Complex. All other public areas are closed to alligator hunting.

Alligator hunting on private property is managed through a quota system. Anyone may purchase a private land alligator hunting permit, but hunting season will end early as soon as the quota for their Alligator Zone is met. This year's quotas were 71 in Alligator Management Zone 1 (southwest Arkansas), seven in Alligator Management Zone 2 (south-central Arkansas) and 95 in Alligator Management Zone 3 (southeast Arkansas). The quota for zone 2 was met during the first weekend of the hunt. The other two zones closed after Saturday night of the second weekend.

AGFC increases fish rewards

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is doubling down on its "Cash In on Conway" fishing promotion, increasing the prize money for each tagged fish from $500 to $1,000.

The AGFC released 55 fish of all sizes in July outfitted with neon yellow tags. Any angler who catches a tagged fish can visit agfc.com/lakeconway and submit the tag's unique serial number by Oct. 31 to claim their prize.

"We've only had two reward tags turned in so far," AGFC Education Chief Tabbi Kinion said. "With roughly one month to go in the promotion and the water level dropping, we wanted to do everything we can to get people out to enjoy Lake Conway before the renovation begins."

In addition to the tagged fish promotion, the AGFC lifted all daily creel limits on fish to enable anglers to catch and keep as many fish as they wanted before the lake is completely drained. Most of the lake's fish population will exit the lake through the existing spillway into Palarm Creek and the Arkansas River downstream.

For more information on the renovation of Lake Conway, visit agfc.com/lakeconway.