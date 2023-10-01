Outdoors calendar

Calendar

OCTOBER

5 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Quail Barn. Brandon Keith (479) 644-6642 or thunkit3d@yahoo.com

5 Southern Arkansas University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Story Barn, Magnolia. Jarret Bell (501) 483-8508 or chrisboswell@saumag.edu

13 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Washington County Fairgrounds, Fayetteville. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or will.ginger@ml.com

14 Hunter Education Class. AGFC Headquarters, Little Rock. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration required at www.register-ed.com/events/view/201983. The course is required for anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969. Even though anyone can take the course, it is written at a 6th grade reading level and it is recommended that students be at least 12 years of age.

19 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. White Hall Community Center. Chad Stone (870) 692-3013 or stone.chad@yahoo.com

21 Moro Creek chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Arkansas Guard Armory, Fordyce. Jerel Saeler (870) 904-1636 or hjsalerinc@gmail.com

26 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Texarkana, AR Convention Center. Greg Knowles (870) 648-6565 or greg.knowles@fleetpride.com

28 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. AWA building, Lonoke. Jeremy Reed (501) 239-0681 or jeremyreed24@yahoo.com

28 Conway County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Sacred Heart Catholic School, Morrilton. Clayton Hawkins (501) 208-4615 or clayton@myhawkinsagency.com

30 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Tucker Ward (870) 723-0720 or tuckerward0@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

2 Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Chenal Event Venue. Sean McDaniel (501) 519-9711 or seanmcdaniel@me.com

3 Fayetteville County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas Air & Military Museum, Drake Field. Carson Cahill (501) 733-8856 or carsontcahill@gmail.com

4 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Knights of Columbus. Luke Gates (501) 733-8090 or Luke.gates08@gmail.com

4 Ozark Area chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall - St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 870-8744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

4 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or buffalo.1122@live.com

4 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

6 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Adonai Tsuri Event Venue. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

7 North Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. NLR Hooters. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan0297@gmail.com

14 Little Rock Sponsor chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Country Club of Little Rock. Anne Marie Doramus (501) 680-8098 or amdoramus@gmail.com

16 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greene County Fairgrounds. Jarrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

2 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. Kimberley Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

9 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com