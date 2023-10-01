PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Evan Shelby, Fort Smith Southside; Mason Cameron, Panama (Okla.)

PLAYER PROFILES
Mason Cameron
Jersey number: 5
School: Panama (Okla.)
Position: Wide receiver and defensive back
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Ms. Hartgraves
Favorite food: Dino nuggets
Pregame snack: Mountain Dew
Favorite holiday: 4th of July
Notable: He also plays basketball and golf for the Razorbacks and works and fishes
Evan Shelby
Jersey number: 52
School: Southside
Position: Linebacker
Class: Senior
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Elwood
Favorite food: Steak
Pregame snack: Subway
Favorite holiday: Thanksgiving
Notable: He enjoys lifting weights and running