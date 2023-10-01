Sections
PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Evan Shelby, Fort Smith Southside; Mason Cameron, Panama (Okla.)

by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Panamas Mason Cameron is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

PLAYER PROFILES

Mason Cameron

Jersey number: 5

School: Panama (Okla.)

Position: Wide receiver and defensive back

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Ms. Hartgraves

Favorite food: Dino nuggets

Pregame snack: Mountain Dew

Favorite holiday: 4th of July

Notable: He also plays basketball and golf for the Razorbacks and works and fishes

Evan Shelby

Jersey number: 52

School: Southside

Position: Linebacker

Class: Senior

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Elwood

Favorite food: Steak

Pregame snack: Subway

Favorite holiday: Thanksgiving

Notable: He enjoys lifting weights and running

  photo  Fort Smith Southside's Evan Shelby is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)
  

Print Headline: River Valley Player Profiles

