PREP FOOTBALL: River Valley Player Profiles — Evan Shelby, Fort Smith Southside; Mason Cameron, Panama (Okla.)

Panamas Mason Cameron is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

PLAYER PROFILES Mason Cameron Jersey number: 5 School: Panama (Okla.) Position: Wide receiver and defensive back Class: Senior Favorite teacher: Ms. Hartgraves Favorite food: Dino nuggets Pregame snack: Mountain Dew Favorite holiday: 4th of July Notable: He also plays basketball and golf for the Razorbacks and works and fishes Evan Shelby Jersey number: 52 School: Southside Position: Linebacker Class: Senior Favorite teacher: Mrs. Elwood Favorite food: Steak Pregame snack: Subway Favorite holiday: Thanksgiving Notable: He enjoys lifting weights and running Fort Smith Southside's Evan Shelby is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, during the River Valley football media day inside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes building in Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Print Headline: River Valley Player Profiles

