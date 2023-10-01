Sections
Public encouraged to attend Monday meeting on Greenhouse Road improvements at Bentonville Community Center

Plans affecting Bentonville, Centerton get some pushback by Mike Jones | Today at 1:03 a.m.
Traffic passes Thursday on Greenhouse Road in Bentonville. A meeting will be held Monday at the Bentonville Community Center to discuss improvements to the road. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

BENTONVILLE -- A proposed multimillion-dollar project that would expand Greenhouse Road from two to four lanes will be discussed at a public meeting...

Print Headline: Greenhouse Road project topic of meeting

