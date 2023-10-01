FORT WORTH, Texas -- Brandon Jones added a little extra to his Menard's No.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
River Valley Spotlight
Race car driver has Van Buren tiesBrandon Jones pays tribute to late grandfather James Ray Jones of Van Buren by LELAND BARCLAY Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones honored his grandfather, James Ray Jones, who recently passed away, with his name on his No. 9 car on Sept. 23. Brandon Jones, whose dad JR Jones is a member of the Van Buren Hall of Honor and current executive chairman of Rheem Manufacturing, is in his ninth season of racing on the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His grandmother, Jo Ellen Jones, passed away six years ago. She was owner of J.E. Jones Real Estate for 45 years. (Submitted photo)
Print Headline: Race car driver has Van Buren ties
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT