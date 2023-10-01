NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones honored his grandfather, James Ray Jones, who recently passed away, with his name on his No. 9 car on Sept. 23. Brandon Jones, whose dad JR Jones is a member of the Van Buren Hall of Honor and current executive chairman of Rheem Manufacturing, is in his ninth season of racing on the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His grandmother, Jo Ellen Jones, passed away six years ago. She was owner of J.E. Jones Real Estate for 45 years. (Submitted photo)

Print Headline: Race car driver has Van Buren ties

