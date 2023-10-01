Read other winning student essays from the 2023 Arkansas Peace Week essay contest





Here are the seventh- through ninth-grade second- and third-place winning entries in the 2023 Arkansas Peace Week statewide essay contest.

Seventh grade, second place

Volunteering Vanquishes Violence

Kylie Rodriguez

Homeschool

Imagine that you wake to the sweet sounds of birds singing and bees buzzing, collecting the pollen off the wild daisies growing in the shade of a massive oak tree. You pull back the curtains, and a blast of warm sun hits your face. You quickly get dressed and grab your biking helmet, thinking it's the perfect day to take your bike for a ride on the Big Dam Bridge at Burns Park. As you are about to open the door, you hesitate. Last night, on the local news, it was reported that the FBI moved the state of Arkansas from number four in violent crimes to number one in the entire country. You wonder if it is safe to even go outside.

Our state is one of the most gorgeous in the nation, full of national parks, breathtaking views, mountains, lakes, and bike paths. I love the outdoors and often go hiking, biking or walking in one of our many natural parks, but sadly, my experience has at times been ruined by the fear of violence happening to me and my family. I, myself, have not experienced any physical violence, but reading and watching about the crimes that happen on a normal everyday basis can make it scary to spend time outside in Arkansas. In seemingly peaceful state parks or in bustling cities, violence is always happening, impacting our everyday decisions and causing us to lock our doors and hide in our homes. How did such a spectacular state turn into [one of the most violent states] in the country?

The CDC declares that "systemic racism, bias, discrimination; economic instability; concentrated poverty; limited housing, education, and healthcare access drive health inequities, such as violence" (1) . One method that could help combat these problems is community volunteering. When a community works together to help their neighborhood, such as building houses, creating a community garden, or even picking up litter in their neighborhood together while establishing friendships, people are given a sense that they are doing something good, and overall that makes the neighborhood stronger. Community gardens reduce hunger, building more houses decreases the chance of homelessness, and developing reward based volunteerism could satisfy some poverty issues. When people have a connection with their neighborhood, it can lead to a decline in violence and a healthier, happier, community.

I believe that all people deserve good housing, education, health-care access, nutritious food, and an honest source of income. When people are unhappy or scared, it can lead to violence. That is why we must all work together as a community to ensure better lives for people living in underprivileged conditions. The rewards of volunteering can slowly but surely help make Arkansas a lower crime state so that we can all enjoy a less frightening experience when we step outside.

(1) "Community Violence Prevention." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention June, 8, 2022 https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/communityviolence/index.html Accessed 16 August 2023

■ ■ ■

Seventh grade, third place

My look at a less violent Arkansas

Kami Perry

Hazen High School

Our state of Arkansas has the nation's 4th highest violent crime rate as of 2022. As an Arkansan that is NOT something to be proud of. Especially because Arkansas is the 27 state ranked on sizing. Violence in Arkansas has grown insanely over these past few years. Violence can be solved! It may seem hard but it can and nothing can stop us from solving it. Our generation today can work together and help solve the violence.

My community has set a few new standardized rules to try and put a stop to violence. Those consist of our school getting a resource officer to keep us safe, if there are students in a classroom the door must remain locked, all of our doors on our school campus must remain locked at all times, we have put up more cameras outside our building, and no one not even parents are [allowed] past our front office. Another place where violence has really been terrible is in Little Rock, Arkansas. Many stores have been broken into, many weapons have been pulled out, and there have also been many threats. It really is hard to feel safe in today's world when you know there are people out there that do crazy things like those.

A few things that us Arkansans can do to reduce the violence in Arkansas are enforcing stricter laws, having more security, and including metal detectors in most places to detect for weapons. Having those metal detectors and better security can lower the risk of violence and keep us all safe. Enforcing stricter laws in our state such as having a certain age set to buy weapons can really help keep us safe because many young kids today think it's cool to own a weapon but it really can put your life at risk. Yes, even though I'm a teenager I do feel that most weapons need to have age restrictions to keep our communities and families safe. ...

I believe all schools should have lots of security and take safety precautions because if something happened to the students those teachers would have to live with that for the rest of their lives. Just because the teachers are in charge does not mean that us students can't help out. All teachers already have hard enough jobs doing all the things each and every one of them do. However, I know for a fact that their top priority is keeping their students safe.

If we all work together we can lower our state's violence rate. Setting standardized rules in school, setting up more security, enforcing stricter laws, and setting up metal detectors would really help our state out. If these laws were set, Arkansans would feel safe again doing whatever we want because right now it really is hard to feel safe. I really do hope this essay reaches the audience it should reach. So, this here is my look at a less violent state of Arkansas.

■ ■ ■

Eighth grade, second place

Talking About Peace Week

Demetrick Tidwell

Dunbar Magnet Middle School

In 2022, violence had a profound impact on individuals and communities across the globe. From acts of terrorism to domestic violence incidents, the consequences of violence were far-reaching. Families lost loved ones, communities were gripped with fear, and social cohesion was threatened. In Arkansas, violence took various forms, gun violence and domestic disputes, leaving lasting scars on the affected communities.

... To reduce violence in Arkansas, a multifaceted approach is crucial. First and foremost, investing in education and awareness programs that promote conflict resolution, empathy, and respect can help prevent violence at its roots. Additionally, strengthening law enforcement efforts, including enhanced training and community policing initiatives, can also contribute to proactive crime prevention and the swift apprehension of offenders.

Promoting economic opportunities and addressing socioeconomic disparities can also play a significant role in reducing violence. Creating employment opportunities, and investing in underprivileged areas, individuals are more likely to have a sense of purpose and hope, reducing the likelihood of engaging in criminal activities.

Fostering a culture of collaboration among community organizations, social services, educational institutions, and law enforcement agencies is vital. By working together, sharing resources, and implementing evidence-based practices, a comprehensive approach to violence prevention can be achieved, leading to safer and more resilient communities in Arkansas.

Violence can have a big impact on communities, making them feel unsafe and fearful. To reduce violence in Arkansas, it's important for communities to come together and promote positive change. This could include supporting local organizations that work on violence prevention, and investing in education and job opportunities to address underlying issues. It's crucial for everyone to work together to create a safer and more peaceful environment.

And that is why in 2022 the violence has impacted people on this earth. And I feel like we need to change all of this because some of this violence has closed down stores and more and changed schools and how they act right now.

■ ■ ■

Eighth grade, third place

Violence in my School

Nora Gonzales

Annie Camp Junior High School

Arkansas is considered one of the most violent states in the nation. This fact becomes more apparent to me throughout my school years and time outside of my own home. I live in a general state of fear, consistently trying to feel safe when I'm aware of all the dangers the people around me pose. My paranoia isn't unfounded, the experiences I have have shaped my worldview quite drastically.

Throughout my time at my school I've always had an awareness of safety measures and practical drills. These drills have increased dramatically this year, and it's becoming clear that we live in a state that can not accurately tell us that we have nothing to fear. My principal goes around during lockdown drills and bangs on the doors, testing us. The world we live in has to teach children to be silent for fear of being shot — and that isn't a 'just in case' scenario, that is growing more likely as time goes on.

Even when I'm not terrified of outside forces posing a threat on my life, I am aware of my own classmates. It isn't as much of a concern for me this year, but last year I was in a classroom I felt unsafe in. My classmates weren't bad people, but they weren't controlled in a safe way. When you said anything about their behavior you'd earn threats of violence and fighting. It was a ridiculous situation that left me confused.

Both of these instances kept me wary last year, and still are now. The awareness that someone could hurt me and get away with it makes me terrified. People make comments about me and I want to say things, but I don't. I've learned to not speak up due to the fear of someone else's actions.

The most difficult part of lockdowns and shootings is that there's no real way of fixing it. There's always going to be something stirring hate, someone who's on the wrong path and thinks that that's what needs to happen. There's no fixing it, except for just looking for warning signs. A good amount of shooters are students themselves, with various motivations. One of the only things we can do is reach out if it looks like a classmate is going down that road.

Violence amongst students is a simpler solution. Discipline was the thing that's lacking, from my experience. The students in my class felt free to threaten other students without repercussions. One of my main concerns was how I might be treated if I told a teacher about the behavior. The students fighting are punished, but it's hard to feel comfortable enough to report the threats.

There's no clear plan for coping with these issues, but my only goal is that we can feel safer in our classrooms. Arkansas is far from the best, but even just making an open place for someone to report a threat would be a help. Any improvement is improvement, and vital in this case.

[Gallery not loading? Click here to see photos » arkansasonline.com/1002peace/]











Gallery: Arkansas Peace Week art





■ ■ ■

Ninth grade, second place

States Not United

Michael Bowman

Hazen High School

Despite the fact that I have never personally been affected by violent crime in the state of Arkansas, the repercussions of violence around Arkansas and, on a broader scale, our country have reverberated throughout modern life in ways that may not be physically potent, but have completely changed the way that we live. Parents won't let their children outside to enjoy the wonderful scenery of the Natural State for fear of someone kidnapping their children. Children whose parents have been killed in heinous shootings find their only family in gangs who commit these sorts of violence. We're stuck in a vicious cycle — one that may destroy our state and our nation if it isn't broken.

The first thing I think we need to acknowledge in order to shift the culture into one that is much less violent is the fact that we are all different — and that is a good thing. Previous elected officials of Arkansas and of the nation as a whole and the state of the media have reignited the fires of tension between sexes, races, and political opponents. Such flames are only fanned by those on their respective sides of these cultural chasms shouting at each other, claiming that the tension and the violence is the fault of the other while simultaneously promoting violence against the other side. Diversity is America's identity and, by extension, Arkansas' identity. In the past, you could be friends; close friends, even, with someone who may not have agreed with you politically or ideologically. We need those days to return; where people, despite their differences, can be friends, comrades, and, most of all, united under the flag of the United States.

We need a cultural rewrite. We don't need to abolish any institutions and we need not rebuild the country from the ground up. But, we do need a culture focused more on highlighting the likenesses between us as people, rather than our differences. I like to use the time following the 9/11 attacks as an example. September 11, 2001, was one of the darkest days in American history, no doubt. But the patriotism and solidarity on full display in the days following highlighted what America could be: A wonderful, united nation where people of all cultures can come and be welcomed despite their differences.

We need that here in Arkansas, and through this country as a whole. We need to promote unity rather than division. We need to realize that Arkansas and the 49 states surrounding it are components that, when combined, make up the greatest nation on the planet. We need to use our collective voices as Americans to promote camaraderie and friendship over division, hate, and destruction. We as a nation need not unnecessarily separate ourselves on the bases of race, ethnicity, culture, or sex because, at the end of the day, we are all citizens of the freest, most opportune, and greatest nation this Earth has ever seen.

■ ■ ■

Ninth grade, third place

Help for the Children and the Uncapable

Madison Reed

Southside Junior High School

Arkansas had the nation's fourth highest rate of violent crime in 2022. That statement should not be surprising to anyone who watches the news or reads the newspaper. Every day there's a new headline popping up about violent crime, and that needs to stop. Violent crime in Arkansas is rising, and we need a plan. One problem in particular is a huge part in Arkansas' rising violent crime rates: Domestic Violence. To put a stop to this leading factor, we need to have more accessible places for people experiencing abuse, whether the victims be children or adults.

Everybody has heard at some point in their life that they act exactly like their mother/father/guardian, and it's true. So what do you think happens to little boys who grow up watching their dad beat their mom? They grow up and repeat the cycle. It's sad but true: one third of people who grow up getting abused or watching a loved one abuse someone else, grow up and become abusers themselves. It may not sound like that big of a deal, but what if I tell you 21% of the violent crime in Arkansas is domestic violence? Just think, as these victims of abuse start to grow up, they abuse their kids, and those kids abuse their kids. The cycle will just keep on going on, and the percentage of domestic violence will just keep on rising until we can't control it anymore.

This issue in particular hits very close to home. My family has for generations been victims of and participated in domestic violence. I have been fortunate enough to get out of that cycle, and luckily what I have experienced hasn't been as bad as it could've been. One family member, for instance, is still in a situation she shouldn't be in, but there's no one there to speak up for her, and I don't know if there ever will be.

In order to help people out there like her and the other 37.3% of Arkansas women and 35.6% of Arkansas men who have been victims of some form of domestic violence, we need a plan, and I have one.

We need to have some form of child advocate and domestic violence specialist come to every school in Arkansas twice a year, every year. That will ensure children and teens going through some type of domestic violence understand it's wrong and seek help, which will hopefully prevent them from growing up and participating in violent crime themselves. It would also help put a lot of abusers out there in the place they belong, whether that be jail, a mental institution, etc. Now for the adults, we need more public meetings and other types of events like that, that people can go to and have a safe place to talk about their problems and hopefully find solutions.

If we lower the statistics of Domestic Abuse in Arkansas, the rest of the crime rates will follow.