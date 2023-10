Get a selection of dougnuts that comes with a smile — literally — at Irish Maid Donuts. (Courtesy Photo/Kat Robinson)

Fort Smith's reputation as a three shift town has kept Irish Maid Donuts going since 1960. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: If You Can Imagine It, You Can Probably Taste It At Irish Maid Donuts

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content