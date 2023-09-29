Seahawks vs. Giants Best Player Props and Predictions for 'Monday Night Football'

The 1-2 Giants get their third primetime game of the season in Week 4 as the Seahawks travel to Met Life Stadium as a slight favorite. The oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list Seattle as a half-point favorite and the point total sits at 46.5.

With Saquon Barkley listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury our options for picking player props for Giants playmakers is a bit limited.

Lets get to it.

Seahawks vs. Giants Anytime Touchdown Props:

Kenneth Walker +125 (rushing)

DK Metcalf +138

The Giants defense has been pitiful against the run. Tony Pollard scored twice in Week 1 and James Conner and Christian McCaffrey scored in Weeks 2 and 3 against New York. Walker has four scores this season thanks to back-to-back two touchdown outings in Week 2 and 3. Take note of the odds for Walkers anytime TD prop. The traditional option for anytime TD includes both a rushing and receiving at -138 while the rushing-only TD boosts the odds to +125. Considering the Giants woes at stopping running backs from crossing the goal line, we're advising the better payout with the rushing-only option.

As for D.K. Metcalf, he hasnt scored since Week 1 but the Giants have allowed three touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in the last two games. Metcalfs size (64) gives him an advantage in the red-zone over Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson (511).

When Metcalf and Walker faced the Giants last season they both hit paydirt and were banking on them doing it again in 2023.

Seahawks vs. Giants Receiving Props:

DK Metcalf Over 60.5 Yards -125

The game-script for a matchup with a close point spread suggests a back-and-forth battle with neither team running away with a big lead. That means the Seahawks should continue to pass well into the second half. Thats good news for Metcal who has exceeded this yardage prop in each of his last two games thanks to 71 and 112-yard performance. Meanwhile, the Giants defense just gave up 129 yards to Deebo Samuel and 77 yards to CeeDee Lamb.

Seahawks vs. Giants Interceptions Props:

Daniel Jones Over .5 INT +125

Daniel Jones has thrown an interception in every game thus far and his four picks on the year is tied for third in the NFL. With left tackle Andrew Thomas out again, expect Seattle to put enough pressure on Jones to force him into some mistakes. The fact that this prop offers plus money is almost too good to be true.

