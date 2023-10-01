Shinedown, playing the AMP Oct. 5, says it’s all about being human

It's rare that a rock star wants to know about your local music scene, but apparently Brent Smith, lead singer of Shinedown, is a fan of bluegrass -- and Northwest Arkansas in general.

"It's a very interesting place. It's a lot more of a foodie town" than people realize, he says. "The arts are very, very prevalent there as well. It's actually a pretty wild bluegrass scene there.

"I've been kind of getting into bluegrass a little bit more than I have in the past just because of the actual skill that it takes to play like that," he says. "It's wild."

Smith says that his favorite part about coming to Arkansas, however, has to be the fans.

"I can tell you that the audience -- over the years when we've been in that part of the country -- are some of the most warm, giving and wild audiences on the planet, which is always a fun time," he says, adding that he likes it when the crowd gets rowdy.

"That's the beautiful thing about music," he says. "It sets you free. You know what I mean? [Music] gives you everything that you need. Especially live music."

Shinedown's hits have played on pop radio, rock radio and metal radio, which was just fine with him.

"We don't want to be put in a box. We don't write music that way; our audience doesn't want us to. Our audience, whether they've been there from day one, or just kind of finding out who we are, they've always allowed us to be ourselves."

Being yourself is central to the message of Shinedown's latest hit, "A Symptom of Being Human."

"When we wrote 'A Symptom of Being Human,' it was in the midst of a pandemic," Smith says. It would later become a single for their 2022 album, "Planet Zero."

"I remember the lyrics kind of came to me in just a massive wave, very quickly," he says. "I knew how people were feeling because I was feeling the same way: You had a polarization going on in the world because everybody didn't know who to trust. Everybody was asking the same question, but getting different answers. Then you add on top of that, just the absolute fear and frustration that everybody was going through.

"I knew that people were scared. I knew they were angry. I knew that they were confused," he adds. "[So] I wanted to create a song that would make people realize, 'Hey, take a breath. I know that this is difficult, but that's why they call it life.' It's a journey. You've got to remember: We're all a work in progress.

"'Symptom' really was about was allowing people to understand that you're going to be put in multiple situations in your lifetime, but I don't want people to lose their empathy towards each other, their respect towards each other," he concludes.

Smith adds that from an early age, he was able to process his feelings through poetry and journaling -- now stored in his parents' basement. His music, he says, is a natural extension of that.

"I'm in a band that has been talking about mental health for the better part of two decades before it was something that was spoken about in the media," he says. "I'm very grateful and thankful that it is being talked about more now."

Those "symptoms of being human" are one of the band's more unifying threads.

"Anybody that looks at Shinedown's discography or our catalogue -- a lot of material is really heavy," Smith says, but it's not the sound necessarily.

"It's the subject matter, and I think that if you're going to be that type of a lyricist, and you're going to dwell and not dwell, if you're going to embark into these types of subject matters, you're going to have to go all in.

"There's also a balance inside of that. It's why I named the band Shinedown. It's the symbol of a yin [and] yang, which is: Everything that's good has a little bit of bad and everything that's bad has a little bit of good. It's all about balance.

"Sometimes you shine, sometimes you're down. That's kind of one of the dynamics of what the band represents."

_

FAQ

Shinedown

WHEN -- 6:50 p.m. Oct. 5

WHERE -- Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers

COST -- $35 & up

INFO -- waltonartscenter.org/AMP/

BONUS -- Also performing will be Papa Roach and Spiritbox.