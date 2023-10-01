Shutdown would have had wide-ranging effects

WASHINGTON -- Longer lines at airports, missed paychecks, shuttered national parks and delayed economic data -- those were some of the potential impacts of a once-looming federal government shutdown.

Not all services would have abruptly stopped. Medicare payments and efforts to safeguard nuclear weapons would be unaffected. Neither would mail or Amtrak travel. No marriages would have taken place in D.C. courts, however.

Many federal employees were likely to have been furloughed, but some would have had to work without pay until the shutdown ended. The last major shutdown in 2018-19 lasted 35 days.

The Office of Management and Budget has collected agency contingency plans outlining what would have happened in the event of a shutdown. Here are some highlights:

LABOR

Among the Department of Labor agencies that were to "completely cease operations" was the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which publishes the monthly jobs report. That and other delays to economic data from the government would have policymakers and investors looking to third parties to try to fill in the blanks on the health of the economy.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, charged with promoting labor-management cooperation, would have had to cut back its work amid a strike by the United Auto Workers.

FEDERAL RESERVE

Federal Reserve activity would have been unaffected, mean st tax administration functions stop.

The Treasury would have kept working to implement tax credits created or expanded under the Inflation Reduction Act, though guidance on claiming incentives for hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuels and other ventures could be delayed.

Businesses and individuals who requested six-month extensions for their tax returns in April are still required to file by Oct. 16.

EMERGENCY RELIEF

A shutdown would purportedly "create an increased risk" that Federal Emergency Management Agency relief funds would be depleted and "complicate new emergency response efforts if additional catastrophic disasters occur."

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

Although the Interior Department has issued permits for some offshore oil and gas drilling during at least one previous shutdown, it's not clear that would have happened again.

A funding lapse would have paralyzed other work to develop required environmental analyses for energy projects, highways and other infrastructure.

The Environmental Protection Agency can continue some funded activities as well as other exempted work, such as settlement-funded cleanup at some Superfund sites.

The White House has warned that most EPA-led inspections at hazardous waste sites, as well as drinking water and chemical facilities, would have stopped.

The Energy Information Administration, which publishes snapshots of U.S. oil inventories and fuel demand, would have continued to collect and publish data on schedule, at least initially.

The National Nuclear Security Administration would have put its focus on "maintenance and safeguarding of nuclear weapons; international non-proliferation activities; and servicing deployed naval reactors."

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission would have stopped licensing, certification and permitting and inspection activities, along with emergency preparedness exercises.

TRANSPORTATION AND TRAVEL

Travelers could have faced delays as air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay could lead to higher rates of no-shows, as happened in 2019.

Amtrak would keep transporting passengers.

Passports and visas would still be issued at consular offices worldwide, provided "there are sufficient fees to support operations."

DEFENSE

Efforts "to defend the nation and conduct ongoing military operations" would have continued, but most civilian Defense Department employees would have been furloughed.

Burials and tours at Arlington National Cemetery were to continue.

Of the Department of Homeland Security's 256,972 employees as of June, almost nine in 10 were deemed exempt and would have reported to work, including almost 145,000 whose work is deemed necessary to protect life and property.

HEALTH AND SOCIAL SECURITY

Covid-19 response and research, including vaccine and therapeutic development, would have carried on under the Department of Health & Human Services.

The National Institutes of Health might have had to postpone clinical trials for diseases like cancer or Alzheimer's, according to the White House.

Medicine price negotiations faced possible disarray, as some drugmakers faced a Monday deadline to report data to Medicare for use in determining new prices.

Food stamps for low-income people, the disabled and others could have been delayed.

Social Security checks would have been delivered, and applications for benefits processed, but people would not have been able to verify benefits or replace Medicare cards.

PARKS

Most national parks would likely have been shuttered, turning away visitors and crippling businesses in the $800 billion outdoor recreation economy. Easily accessible sites would generally remain so, but without customary staffing and resources.

Museums including the Smithsonian and National Gallery of Art face possible closure in a protracted shutdown.

The "Fat Bear Week" tournament run by Alaska's Katmai National Park would have gone dark.

Cemeteries, monuments and visitor centers worldwide housed under the American Battle Monuments Commission also were to close.

HOUSING

"Nearly all" Department of Housing and Urban Development fair housing work would have stopped, as would some monthly subsidy programs, including potentially for public housing operations.

HUD's work for the Federal Housing Administration's insured mortgages portfolio and Ginnie Mae's work in the secondary mortgage market would have been unaffected.

COMMERCE

Review or issuance of loans under the Small Business Administration would have ceased, including those for women-owned and service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses.

Commerce Department collection of decennial census data probably would have continued, as would forecasting and warnings around weather, water and climate.