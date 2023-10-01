State public health pioneer Bates dies

Dr. Joseph Bates, a physician and Arkansas Department of Health official who transformed tuberculosis treatment with pioneering outpatient therapies, allowing patients to avoid the sanatorium, and subsequently helped establish the state's first independent public health college at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, died on Friday from colon cancer in Little Rock. He was 90.

Bates was born Sept. 19, 1933, to Sue, a schoolteacher whom he credited for his interest in education, and Henry Bates, a farmer and businessman, and grew up in Pulaski County. He was a running back on Coach Wilson Matthews' Central High School football teams, which reflected a lifelong passion for physical fitness that he exercised through playing tennis and frequent trips to the gym.

After matriculating at Hendrix College, he graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and earned a medical degree from what is now the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 1957. Having done post-graduate training in internal medicine and infectious disease, he was both a pulmonologist and an epidemiologist, with a position at UAMS, where he became a full professor in 1971.

He was chief of medical services at the Little Rock Veterans Administration Medical Center from 1968 to 1998, after which he worked at the Health Department until 2017.

Bates then returned to UAMS to be an associate dean at the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health he had helped establish in 2001, funded with proceeds from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. The appropriation was approved by 64% of Arkansas voters in a 2000 referendum.

"Dr. Joe Bates was a giant of a man who had an immeasurable impact on public health and medicine," said UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson in a statement Friday. "He was instrumental in the development of the UAMS College of Public Health, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement and in directing tobacco settlement dollars to public health initiatives. He was brilliant and devoted his life to helping ensure better health for his fellow Arkansans. We are forever grateful to him and will do all we can to carry on his legacy."

Bates was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Patsy McGinnis Bates, the mother of his four children, and an uncle who had died of tuberculosis.

Arkansas had long suffered one of the nation's highest rates of tuberculosis. Sanatorium treatment blunted the damage with supportive care and by isolating infectious patients from the public, but that also separated patients from family and work.

"People do think of it as a sort of Victorian disease, but it persevered well into the 20th century," said Larry Floyd, an Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City historian who wrote "Stalking the Great Killer: Arkansas's Long War on Tuberculosis" with Bates, in an interview. "The actual drugs to treat tuberculosis didn't really begin to bear fruit into the 1950s."

Many patients at Booneville's Arkansas State Tuberculosis and Alexander's Thomas C. McRae Memorial sanatoriums, segregated for white patients and African Americans, respectively, avoided the long-term multi-drug regimen developed to treat their disease.

"They would feel better, and then they would leave. And then the disease would come back on them, which was even worse, because then there was resistance to the drugs," Floyd said. "It was still almost a death sentence for the people who got it, because long-term, their prognosis was not good. They would go in and out of the sanatoriums throughout their life; eventually as they got older and their resistance weakened, they would die.

"It wasn't until the 60s that, in Arkansas and in many other states, that they really, really began to eradicate it, and much of that was because of efforts like Dr. Bates had made."

With Dr. Paul Reagan and Dr. William Stead, Bates pioneered community-based treatment of TB, showing that twice-weekly drug therapy could treat the disease in shorter periods of time than it had been in the sanatoriums.

That allowed patients to go home, stay with their families and hold a job. The three physicians advocated for the new treatment, which made patients no longer communicable shortly after they started it, around the time the sanatoriums desegregated.

Black patients were reluctant to transfer to the Booneville facility. Bates, who had volunteered under Superintendent Dr. Hugh A. Browne at the short-staffed segregated facility, treated many of them at ADH centers.

That furthermore demonstrated that the shorter regimen worked in practice. The Arkansas State Tuberculosis Sanatorium, once the largest state-owned sanatorium in the country, closed in 1973.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha directs the ADH Center for Health Advancement and met Bates as an internal medicine resident during his time at the VA, where he led the TB research lab.

"For the rest of his career, he wanted to focus on public health," she said of Bates' move to ADH.

Bates initially served as its TB control officer, then as deputy state health officer and finally chief science officer.

Arkansas has a centralized public health system, with local ADH branches instead of independent county or municipal public health departments.

Bates did the ADH Grand Rounds program, twice-monthly lectures today, to educate Arkansans about public health topics like infectious and chronic disease, issues like tobacco use, contemporary epidemiology, effective interventions and local health issues.

Bates and a UAMS psychiatry professor, Dr. Richard Bates, with whom he founded the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, advocated for the Arkansas General Assembly to use the state's late-1990s tobacco settlement money on health and healthcare initiatives. Those recommendations didn't pass the legislature but was approved by voters, with former Gov. Mike Huckabee's endorsement, as the Tobacco Settlement Proceeds Act in 2000.

Joe Bates and the late Dr. Fay Boozman (an ophthalmologist, brother of U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and a one-term state senator), successfully pushed for the establishment of the UAMS College of Public Health in 2001.

"[Bates] had that mindset and knew that if you put in systems, processes, policy into place, you could change the health of a population," Dillaha said. "He kind of figured out the things that needed to be done in Arkansas and worked to gain the political will to do it."

Bates responded to the two major emergent threats of his public health career, HIV/AIDS and covid-19, by capacity-building and supporting. He helping public health experts, including Dillaha, establish their careers.

"I think he really believed he could make a difference here," she said.

"I remember him saying that Arkansas was a small place that you could make a difference, but it was big enough that you could make a worldwide impact."

Floyd said Bates saw similarities between the covid-19 pandemic, tuberculosis and the Spanish flu pandemic. The way the coronavirus spreads through aerosolized particles reminded Bates of the 1964 research he did on TB transmission at the Arkansas Boys' Reformatory School in Wrightsville -- the disease was rife among the underfunded residential school's Black student body -- in which he showed that the disease spreads through distributed aerosol droplets into lungs from an infected person.

Bates is survived by his second wife, Donna Dudney Bates, children Patricia, Susan, Joseph Henry and Elisabeth, grandchildren and other relatives.

An ADH outreach center in Springdale bears his name, a testament to his outreach to Marshallese immigrants, who as a population are affected with high rates of TB infection and Hansen's disease and which the Center for Health Advancement and the islands' government have screened for. An endowed UAMS chair in public health practice has been established in his honor, the university auditorium where the Grand Rounds lectures take place is named for him, and he won the school's chancellor's award in 2018.

In a July Arkansas Democrat-Gazette essay that he co-authored, Bates noted Arkansas' dismal health rankings among other states, which he ascribed to increased rates of chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, cancer and nicotine dependence.

He noted the stress that poverty and public safety cause for many Arkansans, major 20th-century public health advancements in sanitation and vaccinations, and medically underserved regions of the state.

"We cannot treat our way out of ill health," he wrote. "Doing more of the same will end in the same result. Instead of focusing solely on treating ill health, the nation and the state should concentrate greater effort and resources on preventing disease and promoting healthy lifestyles. Many public health measures are outside the realm of medicine, but easy enough to achieve if health becomes a priority."